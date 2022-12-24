As we ring in the holidays with winter storms and Ice Station Zebra temperatures, let’s talk fire.
Or, more specifically, let’s talk about Illinois’ smoke-alarm laws — those in existence and an amendment effective Jan. 1.
All residential dwellings in Illinois are required to have smoke alarms.
Beginning Jan. 1, any new smoke alarm installed within a single- or multi-family home must have a 10-year sealed battery.
Smoke alarms that exist in a single- or multi-family home prior to Jan. 1 may remain until 10 years from manufacture date, or until they fail to respond to a test for operability or otherwise malfunction.
Exemptions to this new law are dwellings built after 1988 that have hardwired smoke alarms in them, or those that have integrated wireless alarms using Wi-Fi, low-power radio frequency or other local wireless capability.
Current law between landlords and tenants with residential leases for buildings constructed after July 1988 requires owners to supply and install all required detectors and make reasonable efforts to test and maintain those in common stairwells and hallways.
Tenants must test and provide general maintenance for detectors within their unit and notify the owner in writing of any problems they cannot correct. The owner must provide one tenant per dwelling unit with written information regarding detector testing and maintenance.
The tenant is responsible for replacement of any required batteries in the detectors, but the owner must ensure such batteries are operating at the time the tenant takes possession. Of course, under the new law with sealed battery alarms, there is nothing for the tenant to replace. The owner will have to install a new alarm if the older one with a sealed battery becomes burnt toast.
What happens for any willful violation of this new smoke-alarm law?
Violators of the new detector requirements are to be provided 90 days’ warning by government authorities to extinguish that violation. If that party fails to clear the smoke of that violation within the 90-day period, they can be fined up to $100 and thereafter smoked for $100 every 30 days until either the violation is doused or the cumulative amount of fines assessed reaches a burning climax of $1,500.
What happens if the $1,500 fine has been assessed but the violator is still in violation?
Then the real legal flamethrowers can be fired up, with the violator looking at criminal charges involving jail time and a conflagration of fines. If the alleged violation has been stamped out prior to or on the date of the hearing scheduled to adjudicate the alleged violation, the charge will be dismissed.
Be aware also that any violation of smoke-alarm laws, willful or not, that may contribute to the injury of someone or damage someone’s property could also expose the violator to searing civil liability with money thus owed to the injured party.
So, batten down the fire hatches for winter and keep warm and safe in your smoke-alarmed dwelling. Because house fires know no season and take no holidays. Even when it’s an Ice Station Zebra Christmas outside.