The Law Q&A | Mandatory vaccinations a sore subject for some college students
Can a university require its students to get vaccinated before entering its buildings and attending class?
Yes, so far.
You may have heard the headlines where eight Indiana University students filed suit in federal court, asking the court to declare that IU’s mandatory student vaccination policy violates their constitutional rights of liberty. The students sought an injunction until a full trial on all the merits of the case was held.
Remember, an injunction is an order by a court requiring someone to do something or not do something. Here, the students asked the court to make IU not implement its mandatory vaccination policy until a trial was completed with a final determination.
However, to get a judge to issue an injunction in federal court — like many state laws dealing with injunctions — the party asking for the injunction must convince the judge of certain things. Those things are: 1) a strong showing that they will likely succeed on the merits of their claims; 2) that they will sustain irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted; and 3) the balance of harms and the public interest favor such a remedy.
The federal judge denied the request for an injunction. That does not mean the judge has permanently ruled the students have not proven their claim of unconstitutionality. It merely means they didn’t convince the judge they are likely to succeed on their merits, would not sustain irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted, and the balance favors the public interest in allowing the vaccination mandate to move froward at this time.
The students quickly appealed that denial of the injunction request, which a losing party can do. The federal appeals court to whom the denial was appealed likewise denied issuing an injunction.
Procedurally, then, the injunction-loser can ask the Supreme Court justice who is administratively assigned to oversee the federal appeals court in question to review the ruling and overturn it him/herself. Or he/she can ask his/her fellow justices for a joint ruling on the immediate question of whether an injunction should be granted.
In this case, the appeals court in question is part of Trump-nominated Justice Amy Corbett’s administrative fiefdom. She denied the students’ request to overturn the injunction denial by the lower courts. She did so without giving an opinion. And she did so without requesting her Supreme Court brethren to jointly rule.
However, the students can still press forward to try to prove that the vaccination mandate is unenforceable under their constitutional rights.
But here’s the thing on losing a request for an injunction before a trial on the substance of your case: if the trial and appellate judges signal that you’re not likely to win on the merits of your claim, you’re in real trouble.
Nevertheless, the story of whether a university can require vaccinations is not yet fully written. As is the story of whether mandatory vaccinations by employers, primary schools, public accommodations or public transportation services are lawful.
The legal war waged by many Americans (and some of their state governors) in trying to stop government from trying to stop COVID-19 is as persistent as COVID-19’s life-war on the human population.
And as much a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma as the disease itself.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.