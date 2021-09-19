With regard to private employers, President Biden recently announced that such employers with more than 100 employees will be mandated to require their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.
With the proverbial chorus of GOP governors pledging to legally challenge such rule, where does the president ostensibly get such legal authority to proclaim such a mandate?
Why, from Congress, under the Occupational Safety and Health Act passed in 1970. Under the act, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is a regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Labor that has power to regulate and inspect workplaces in the 50 states and federal territories.
Other than employees of the U.S. or state governments, most nearly every private employer whose business affects commerce is subject to the act.
The mission of OSHA is to make workplaces as safe as possible. It is with that authorization by Congress that the Labor Department may issue safety regulations requiring conduct from employers to promote safety by requiring safe conduct from their employees — in this case, getting vaccinated.
The procedure for OSHA rule-making normally requires a deliberative process of reports and hearings.
However, this vaccination mandate is framed as an emergency order which OSHA has invoked in the past under the “general duty” doctrine in the OSH Act of employers to protect their employees.
There is what’s called an emergency temporary standard (ETS) by which the Department of Labor may issue a regulation without the rule-making process that might otherwise consume months or years to complete.
Such ETS was used in 1983 to begin protecting workers from exposure to asbestos in construction materials.
The argument here for an emergency rule requiring vaccinations is that COVID-19 is an easily spreadable infectious disease which can be fatal.
While OSHA has long enforced regulations regarding chemical exposure, history is mighty thin on dealing with infectious disease in the workplace. In fact, the Labor Department has never implemented a rule requiring vaccinations.
The labor secretary’s office announced it will have the official ETS vaccination order issued in a few weeks. Details need to be flushed out as to exactly how the mandate will be implemented and if any medical or religious exceptions to vaccination will be allowed.
A federal judge temporarily suspended New York state from enforcing its vaccine mandate for health-care workers if the workers claim a religious exemption — which the state would not allow.
However, in Iowa, a federal court has temporarily halted a state law forbidding school boards from ordering use of face masks.
These will be among the issues courts will face in legal challenges surely to be brought by states, businesses and employees.
The mantra of personal liberty has been used in objecting to rules requiring masks or vaccination.
Personal liberty rights, however, have never been inviolable under the law. When there is a compelling governmental interest for protecting the health and welfare of the public, personal liberty can be consigned to a lower shelf. Hence schools can require children get vaccinated for polio, mumps, measles, chickenpox and the like.
In opposing masks and vaccinations, the question becomes: Does one have the absolute liberty to spread a deadly disease to other people? The SARS virus would welcome an affirmative answer.