Recently, the two professional golf tours that were competing against one another in a gigantic fiscal match play for U.S. fan revenue, the Professional Golfers’ Association and LIV Golf, called a cease-fire and announced they were merging.
The sports world has been agog since. The PGA’s board chairman had previously criticized LIV, and the PGA board expelled its tour members (barring them from playing in PGA tournaments) if they participated in LIV tournaments.
Can any “merger” now survive U.S. antitrust law?
Antitrust laws are designed to promote competition in the marketplace resulting in better pricing for consumers and more opportunity for competing businesses.
Many states have their own antitrust laws, but three major federal antitrust laws are the Sherman Antitrust Act, Clayton Act and Federal Trade Commission Act.
The Sherman Act criminalizes acts that unreasonably restrain interstate and foreign trade or monopolizes the market with anti-competitive conduct.
The Clayton Act is a civil statute (carrying no criminal penalties) prohibiting mergers that are likely to lessen competition. Under Clayton, the government challenges those mergers that are likely to increase prices for consumers. Mergers are prohibited under Clayton if the effect of such merger may substantially lessen competition or tends to create a monopoly.
Anyone considering a merger or acquisition above a certain size must notify both the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission of the proposed merger.
The FTC can also bring action in federal or administrative courts under the FTC Act to prevent mergers.
Private parties may also sue under Clayton to seek compensation and/or court orders against violating businesses. Some tour golfers did just that after they were expelled from the PGA for joining the LIV tour. LIV also sued the PGA, arguing, among other things, that such PGA membership restrictions violated U.S. antitrust laws.
Will the FTC declare a PGA/LIV merger as out-of-bounds under antitrust?
Antitrust observers note the analogy to 1966, when the two major professional football leagues in the U.S., the American Football League and the National Football League, sought to merge. Lawful consolidation would likely have been blocked because the result would be monopolization of American professional football by one league. The end-around to being blocked in merging was a punt by Congress, which passed legislation allowing the leagues to merge.
Short of Congress giving such a free drop to a PGA/LIV merger, consolidation could suggest a teeing-up for a pro tour monopoly and thus invoke barring thereto. The government will dig into the weeds of the proposed merger details to determine if such merger is swingable.
Among the PGA’s fairway bunker of discontent with LIV was that LIV was competing against the PGA in the U.S., giving guaranteed money to pros who played in LIV while the PGA remained old-school, where its pros only get money by winning (making tournament cuts).
Hence the PGA kicked out the LIV defectors to dissuade their playing for U.S. competitor LIV. Hence antitrust lawsuits filed by players and LIV against the PGA — which have drained the green of the PGA by its having to defend them. Hence a cease-fire.
So, will the government block the line of flight of the tours’ shot to merge? Greenside audiences wait with bated breath.
Fore!