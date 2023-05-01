In the headlines recently was a Champaign County murder trial which was declared a mistrial.
What is a mistrial, and when might that occur?
A mistrial is a trial that has been terminated and declared void before the tribunal in question could hand down a decision or verdict. A mistrial nullifies the trial as if it had not taken place.
In the event of a mistrial, a criminal defendant (the person charged with the crime) is not convicted but is not acquitted, either. When there is a mistrial, the case may be retried. Same goes in civil cases — the party suing another can, if they want, try again to prove their case in yet another trial.
Last time in this spot, we discussed the role of petit juries. These are juries whose mission is to decide what is proven as a fact and thereby decide the issue of that trial. In criminal cases, it’s whether the person charged by a crime is guilty. In civil cases, the issue is if the claimant suing someone else for money or other relief has proven they are entitled to an award of money or other relief from the party the claimant is suing.
But every now and again, this process of justice during a trial can be disrupted so severely that a mistrial is warranted. Mistrials are decided by, and declared by, the judge who oversees the trial. Sometimes the judge declares a mistrial on the judge’s own initiative, but sometimes a judge may so rule at the request of one of the parties in the trial.
Many things may trigger a mistrial. Maybe it’s a remark that would be so highly prejudicial to a party that the judge feels it cannot be ignored by the jury. Maybe it’s when members of the jury discussed the case contrary to court instructions during trial. Or maybe it’s when a sequestered jury was able to read or hear media reports of the trial which might prejudice a jury’s decision-making such that a judge declares a mistrial.
Mistrials can also be caused by the death of an attorney, a witness or a juror (if the latter is not replaceable by an alternate juror). Mistrials can also be declared if something physically interrupts the trial — like a court house fire, an earthquake or a riot.
But the most common thing causing a judge to declare a mistrial is when the jury itself cannot arrive at a verdict after many repeated attempts and long deliberation — also called a “hung jury.” That’s because under most state laws, and certainly in Illinois and federal courts, all jury decisions in civil and criminal trials must be unanimous.
Hung juries occur more frequently in criminal trials. And, if after retrying a case and suffering two or three hung juries, that’s usually a signal to prosecutors to hang it up trying to prosecute the defendant. But that will be entirely in the prosecutor’s discretion.
Getting hung up on hung juries is one of the many shoals of the justice system that parties to litigation must navigate in the stormy weather of American law.
Forecasting jury outcomes in trials is way dicier than a 30-day forecast of the weather. And is never sun-shiny for the losing party.