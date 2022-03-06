What is the final law on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask requirements for all public primary schools?
It’s up to each school district to determine requirements for face coverings. This is the result of the legal principal of mootness.
Say what?
Mootness is a doctrine of law courts follow wherein if there was a court case that had a controversy between two or more parties, but due to circumstance outside the court case itself, the legal controversy no longer exists, then a court will rule the court case is over and dismisses the case as to the parties because the legal controversy is “moot.”
Under American law, for a matter to be brought before a court so as to get a legal ruling, there must be a controversy of legal rights then existing between at least two parties. If a party has a legal beef with another, that party may only then bring a case in court to resolve the beef.
In the issue of face coverings required in all primary schools as ordered by Pritzker, some school districts challenged the governor’s authority to issue such order. They filed suit in state court in Sangamon County against the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IHDP).
They asked the judge in that suit to rule that Pritzker and IHDP did not have such authority under the facts and law. The judge issued a temporary order prohibiting the face covering order from going into effect for all public primary schools in the state until a full trial on the merits of the controversy was concluded.
The governor filed an appeal to an intermediate appellate court asking that it reverse the trial judge’s temporary injunction. He argued the injunction was not warranted given the dangers of the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
In the interim, the emergency rules issued earlier by IDPH had expired, which they periodically do under the public health law. Such emergency authority can be extended by a bipartisan legislative committee authorized to do so under the public health laws.
It voted not to do so.
Thus, no power extension. Thus IDPH and its enforcer — the governor — could not mandate the school masks statewide
Days later, the appellate court to whom the governor appealed ruled that since the legislative committee legislated no extension of emergency power be given IDPH, the controversy between the claimants and the governor was no more (moot) and kicked out the appeal. It did note that each school district was not prohibited by the Sangamon County judge’s order from implementing their own rules on masks.
The governor appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court which likewise found that the lawsuit mooted as to the IDPH and Pritzker and declined to rule on the legal issue at hand.
Since school districts were not prohibited under the Sangamon County judge’s injunction to impose their own mask mandates, they ostensibly may do so.
Chicago schools have. Sure enough, anti-maskers have now filed suit to unmask those mask mandates.
The legal challenges against mask mandates remain as variable as the variants of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 itself is not yet moot.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.