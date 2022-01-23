The Law Q&A | New laws address students' mental health, dress codes
There are a couple of new laws this year affecting elementary school students in Illinois.
The first is granting leave for mental-health and behavioral issues.
Starting Jan. 1, kids between 7 and 17 for school years before the 2014-15 school year, or between 6 (on or before Sept. 1) and 17 for school years 2014-15,can take up to five mental-health or behavioral days off per school year with no doctor’s note required.
The child shall be given the opportunity to make up any school work missed for such mental or behavioral leave.
After the second such leave day is used, the child may be referred to appropriate school support personnel.
This law is a response to the consensus by many school educators, social and mental-health counselors and health providers — that many students struggle with depression or anxiety, which has been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is especially true in light of the struggle to decide if kids will continue to be required to attend class with the virus variants surging, or remain isolated from classmates when attending only virtually.
During the pandemic, school educators and social workers have noted an increase in the number and severity of counseling cases from distressed students.
The other law taking effect Jan. 1 is an amendment to an existing statute regulating public and private schools in their imposing dress codes and requiring compliance with anti-discrimination federal law. The new amendments bar any school from prohibiting hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity or hair texture, including but not limited to protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists.
The new amendment was named the Gus “Jett “Hawkins Law, after a 4-year-old Chicago boy who in the spring of last year was told he couldn’t wear his new braids at school due to the school’s dress code.
Jett had his hair braided by his mother and was excited to show off his new style at Providence St. Mel school. Jett’s mom got a call from a school representative informing her that the braids were against the school dress code.
Jett’s mom jetted forth in objection to such restriction, thereby inspiring sponsorship in the Illinois Senate of the new law, which passed both houses in May 2021.
School districts that violate the new ban on discrimination risk losing recognition from the Illinois Board of Education, which means getting a fatal financial haircut.
Illinois joins at least 14 other states which have similar protection from school dress code discrimination.
Proponents of the law note that such discrimination unfairly and badly impacted cultural expression by African Americans.
The crown of federal civil rights in private employment, Title VII, has not had a consensus of court rulings sympathetic to the legal-coif that hairstyle restrictions by employers amounts to a violation of employment rights based on color, race or national origin.
Some states have been passing their own employment laws barring discrimination in the workplace based on hairstyles. But passage of federal legislation on this matter has stalled.
Perhaps lawmakers need a brief mental-health leave while they try to muster the courage to unscrew their bottles of legislative conditioner.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.