The Law Q&A | New year, new extended mourning period
As 2023 has now engulfed us, let’s continue our rejoicing in new Illinois legislation effective since Jan. 1.
What are the new Illinois employment law amendments regarding bereavement leave by an employee?
The law was that any nonfederal employer in Illinois engaged in or affecting commerce with 50 or more employees working 20 or more calendar workweeks in a year must provide their employees up to a maximum of 10 working days unpaid bereavement leave for the death of a child.
The leave was draped in three legal mourning cloaks: to attend a funeral or alternatives to a funeral of an employee’s child to make arrangements necessitated by the child’s death or to grieve the death of a child.
The new amendments expand the wardrobe of cloaks of bereavement leave to now cover the death of “family members.”
Covered family members are an employee’s child, stepchild, spouse, domestic partner, sibling, parent, mother-in-law, father-in-law, grandchild, grandparent or stepparent.
A child, by the way, includes biological, adopted or foster child, a legal ward or a child of a person with the rights and responsibilities for the child through some operation of law (typically by statue or court order).
In addition to bereavement leave being for a funeral, making arrangements attendant with death, or to simply grieve the death, now an employee may take bereavement leave due to (i) a miscarriage, (ii) an unsuccessful round of intrauterine insemination or of an assisted reproductive technology procedure, (iii) a failed adoption match or an adoption that is not finalized because it is contested by another party, (iv) a failed surrogacy agreement, (v) a diagnosis that negatively impacts pregnancy or fertility or (vi) a stillbirth.
Such leave must be completed within 60 days after the date on which the employee received notice of the family member’s death, or the date on which one of the now-added child-bearing events occurs.
The employer is allowed to require documentation proving the bereavement event.
Under the child-bearing amendments, any required documentation shall be considered satisfied if a health care practitioner who treated the employee or their significant other, or the adoption or surrogacy organization the employee or significant other worked with, certifies the event in a form provided by the Illinois Department of Labor.
Aside from giving any docs, you have to give 48 hours’ notice to the employer before taking leave unless it’s not reasonable or practical to do so.
Employers can’t require the employee to identify which category of event the employee is exercising his/her bereavement leave.
Remember, we’re talking about unpaid leave. The employer can’t fire or discipline you for taking such qualified leave. But there is no federal or state law requiring paid bereavement leave. Many employers, however, voluntarily provide some number of days of paid bereavement leave.
Pets are not included in bereavement leave. So, if you want to get that amendment added to the law, start a letter campaign to your representatives.
If you can take leave when the despised mother-in-law kicks, justice demands time off for the death of your beloved Fido, Fluffy or your bearded dragon Bartholomew — all of whom you may have loved way more than your MIL.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.