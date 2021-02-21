Here is a buffet of unrelated delicacies of law going into effect in the new year, some related to the pandemic we have previously discussed.
— In case you’re a minimum-wage employee and haven’t noticed, the rate has increased a dollar to $11 an hour. This, after of going up a buck in January 2020 and again by 75 cents in July. Discussion of a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage is currently stalled on Capitol Hill.
— Legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2019 now goes into effect regarding the secretary of state’s office allowing car registrations to go two years at a time as opposed to having to renew every year. However, you would pay double the annual fee. Normally $101 for one year, now it will be $202 for two years. Vehicle registrations that expired in November and December 2020 have until March 31, 2021 to renew. E-pay registration fees are still waived through May 31, 2021.
— Price limits on insulin of $100 for a 30-day supply now goes into effect. But this is only for state-managed health plans. Private health insurance carriers not participating in a state plan have as yet no pricing limitation imposed by the state. Nor would this affect insurance plans under Medicare and Medicaid.
— Of another life-saving import is the Address Confidentiality of Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, or Stalking Act. Under this law, victims may now apply to the Illinois attorney general’s office to have their home, school or work addresses kept confidential and use a substitute mailing address.
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 emergency orders have extended the moratorium on landlord evictions of tenants in Illinois to March 6, 2021. The landlord must still provide the tenant with a certification document that the tenant is to fill out, sign and return to the landlord that says tenant’s income in 2019 was less than $99,000 (or less than $180,000 for married couples filing joint tax returns), and the failure to pay rent is because of a loss of income due to the pandemic.
If the tenant fails to return the filled-out form certifying those qualifications, or the tenant doesn’t meet those qualifications, the landlord can proceed to evict for failure to pay rent. Landlords can still evict in any event if the tenant poses a hazard to the health and safety of the premises.
Tenants of federally-insured properties had an eviction moratorium for rent default set to expire Jan. 31. That moratorium is now extended to March 31 by order of President Biden. Evictions may only take place during the moratorium under criteria similar to that used by Pritzker.
— The moratorium on foreclosure suits of federally-financed home mortgages under HUD, the VA and USDA has been extended to June 30. At this writing, Freddie Mac- and Fannie Mae-backed mortgaged properties have extended their moratoriums for foreclosure suits to March 31. But, expect these moratoriums to be further extended until at least a new stimulus legislation is passed on Capitol Hill.
What a buffet of law. Some of which certain creditors might find applaudingly distasteful.