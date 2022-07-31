Let’s talk credit reports and the recent changes on reporting medical bill debt — and on stopping identity theft under those reports.
By agreement among the three reporting agencies — TransUnion, Equifax, Experian — effective July 1, 2022, paid medical collection debt is no longer included on consumer credit reports.
Also, the time period before unpaid medical debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from six months to one year. This is supposed to give consumers more time to work with insurance and/or healthcare providers to resolve their debt before it is reported on their credit.
In the first half of 2023, TransUnion, Equifax and Experian will also no longer include any medical collection debt under $500 on credit reports. None of these protocol changes is mandated by law, but merely by agreement amongst the agencies.
Lenders look to these three agencies in evaluating whether to give the prospective borrower a loan. Other entities appearing online such as Credit Karma are not actual credit reporting services. They exist only to sell advertising and provide only the skimpiest outline of your credit status.
A report from one of the big three will show a complete history of reported debt incurred and paid/unpaid within the last seven years or any bankruptcies filed in the last 10 years. Car loans, credit cards and mortgages are typically reported. But understand that what is reported is only by those creditors participating with the agencies. Creditors must pay fees to these agencies to participate in reporting.
It is worth it to these creditors (mostly banks or debt collection servicers) to pay their chunky fees so that by participating in inputting debt information, it becomes an industry-wide, centralized, standardized storehouse of credit information that benefits the entire lending industry.
Protecting oneself from identity theft through fraudulent loan-making can be stopped by “freezing” who can view your report. The consumer calls each reporting agency to freeze their account. This means nobody can look into the account without you unfreezing it.
Thus, an evil-doer going to a bank masquerading as you so as to get a shovel-full of loaned cash will be foiled when the bank is denied access to your credit report. Without credit report access, the bank halts the loan application process dead in its gold-paved tracks.
Freezing and unfreezing can be done as much as you want without any fee. But you gotta do it with all three agencies to ensure an evil-doer doesn’t slip in that fraudulently induced loan.
And for crying out loud, don’t lose the passwords the agencies give you when you freeze your reports. Passwords are used to unfreeze each time (like when you apply for a business loan or new credit card). Without the password, it’s a chore proving who you are.
And the byline writer on this column may or may not be who it says it is, depending on whether any creditors are claiming money is still owed them by the purported writer.
False aliases are vital to stay one step ahead of your creditors.