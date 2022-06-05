The Law Q&A | Of residential landlords and banning discrimination
What is the Illinois Human Rights Act and what was the recent amendment to it that we heard about?
The Illinois Human Rights Act was introduced in 1979 to consolidate existing laws and administrative processes addressing civil rights in Illinois. The act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, financial credit and public accommodations because of race, color, sex, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, unfavorable military discharge and marital status, as well as retaliation for opposing discrimination.
The act created the Illinois Department of Human Rights to receive, investigate and conciliate claims of unlawful discrimination and to undertake action and public education. Also created was the Illinois Human Rights Commission, a body which hears and adjudicates cases brought before it by the department.
Recently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an amendment to the act to ban discrimination in housing selection based on source of income, including non-employment income such as Section 8 vouchers or disability payments. For the residential landlords who tremble at the mention of Section 8 vouchers, let’s recap what that really means.
A family that is issued a housing voucher is responsible for finding suitable housing of the family’s choice where the owner agrees to rent under the program. A housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by the federal Public Housing Authority agency on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.
Proponents of the amendment legislation argue it is well needed because of frequent denial by residential landlords to lease to low-income individuals who receive government assistant.
Over half of Illinois households rely on non-wage income. Examples of people in households with non-wage income who would benefit from this non-discrimination of income law include families with Housing Choice Vouchers looking for a landlord to rent to them after what has often been years on a waiting list to secure a voucher.
Others who might suffer discrimination based on income have been veterans paying for their housing with veterans benefits or housing vouchers specifically set aside to assist veterans in need. So too, victims of income discrimination have been single parents paying housing costs with child support and/or alimony payments.
Also now protected under the act would be seniors and people with disabilities paying for their housing with social security funds or persons using rental subsidies to flee domestic violence.
Not only in rental housing, but protection from income discrimination is now afforded to potential home buyers from owners or contracting brokers. Nor shall financial institutions now discriminate based on sources of income that are otherwise in compliance with state and federal law.
A discrimination charge can be initiated by calling, writing or appearing in person at the Illinois Department of Human Rights in the Chicago or Springfield office within 300 days of the date that the alleged discrimination took place in all cases except housing discrimination (which has a one-year filing deadline).
Having government-assisted income does not necessarily mean one is a financially unreliable housing risk.
What has been reliable is the American penchant for avoiding financial risk at the expense of putting families into the streets.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.