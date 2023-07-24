In the news is the ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the constitutionality of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act. The act entirely eliminates cash bail for criminal defendants under Illinois law. Passed in 2021, it was challenged as unconstitutional in lawsuits filed by over 50 downstate state’s attorneys’ and sheriffs’ offices.
What were the legal challenges, and why were they rebuffed in a 5-2 majority ruling of the Supremes?
The suits were consolidated into one case in Kankakee County. A Kankakee trial judge ruled portions of the act violated the Illinois Constitution under the bail clause, the separation of powers clause and the victims’ rights clause.
The argument made by the act’s challengers under the bail clause was that such clause says all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties (except for offenses with capital punishment or life sentences where a judge rules the defendant poses a real and present threat). The argument, brought by the Kankakee judge, is that the act does not allow for “sureties” at all.
Ahh, but you misread the constitution, said the Supremes. “Sureties” does not mean “money” only. And the word “bail” in the constitution never has had the word “monetary” attached to it. The court noted that in the history of the constitution, which has been amended several times, money is never mentioned as a sole or even primary means of providing security for a defendant’s appearance. The approach to bail has evolved, and bail reform is a legislative process.
Speaking of the legislative process, the court also found the act was not a violation of the separation of powers clause of the constitution. That clause says that one branch of government can’t exercise power given another branch in the constitution. The act’s challengers argued that the branch of the legislature interfered with the judiciary’s branch of power.
The Supremes nipped that suggestion in the supreme bud by noting the legislature has long regulated the bail system by giving detailed standards and procedures for when and how a criminal defendant might be detained or released from pre-trial custody.
In other words, judges never had the power to decide on their own what conditions for bail are or are not available. They’ve always followed the law given by the legislature as to the details for pre-trial release of defendants.
Finally, the Supremes found the victims’ rights clause of the constitution was not victimized by the act. The plain language of the crime victims’ rights clause, while mentioning “amount of bail,” did not mean a “monetary” bail. The word “amount of bail” is not a quantity of money but rather a quantity of sufficient sureties (i.e. how many conditions of release might there be). The act expressly took crime victims into account and secured, rather than removed, their rights.
Finally, the court noted that the sole purpose of the crime victims’ rights clause was to protect the victims of crime and not upend two centuries of constitutional history of bail in Illinois.
The Supremes had put a halt on courts using the act until this case was finally decided. The court has ruled that the SAFE-T Act will go back into effect statewide on Sept. 18.
The checkered flag is raised. Prosecutors, start your non-cash-bail engines.