The Law Q&A | Open and obvious doesn't mean no accountability
Does an Illinois public power company owe a legal duty to use reasonable care not to electrocute people even when the hazard of shock is un-shockingly open and obvious to passers-by?
Indeed, it does.
So ruled an Illinois appellate court recently.
Normally, landholders owe a duty of reasonable care in maintaining their property so as to not injure someone lawfully on, using or passing by the property.
But no duty is generally owed if the danger is open and obvious.
An open and obvious hazard on property is where a reasonable person in the plaintiff’s position, exercising ordinary perception, intelligence and judgment, would recognize both the condition and the risk.
So what about a low-hanging power line where people might be able to touch it? Well, there was a claimant who, while working at his job nearby a low-hanging line, touched it and got the shock of his life. Un-shockingly, he sued the power company, alleging it breached its duty of care to maintain the line.
Well, you know, those power company attorneys were so smart and so slick, they thought up an argument, and thought it up quick.
Why, your honor, said the lawyers, this hazard is open and obvious to anyone with ordinary perception, intelligence and judgment. Everybody knows how dangerous power lines are.
The trial judge agreed. And it is a legal question for the judge, not a factual question for the jury, to decide if a duty of care exists. And if no duty exists, no possible liability can exist. The plug was pulled on the claim.
Ah, but hold the switchboard. The claimant was amped to file an appeal, and the appellate court, to the shock of the power company, concluded a duty did exist in spite of the hazard being open and obvious.
The appellate court ruled a duty was imposed by legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly. There is a Public Utilities Act regulating public utilities. The appellate court said the act specifically creates a private right of action (ability to sue) against utility companies for injuries arising from the company’s violation of the act.
The legal question of duty imposed by the act is whether the claimant falls within the class of folks protected under the act, whether the injury is the kind protected under the act and whether a claimed violation of the act caused the claimed injury.
The court said, yup, the claimant and his claim for injury from the low-hanging line were all of a kind that is covered under the act. To hold that the open and obvious doctrine applied in such cases would undermine the purpose of that section of the act and render meaningless its language requiring utilities maintain equipment for the safety of the public. Besides, said the court, a common law duty of care was owed anyway, otherwise, power companies could let lines dangle willy-nilly, which is not good public policy.
Power companies and their liability insurers are now going to have to reset their financial circuit breakers in light of the open and obvious hazard doctrine having been openly and obviously rewired under the Public Utilities Act.
So put that legal ornament on your low-hanging Christmas tree, and light it up.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.