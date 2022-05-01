The Law Q&A | Own a gun? Make sure to play your cards right
What are the new amendments effective in 2022 to the statutes and regulations under the Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act and the Firearm Concealed Carry Act?
Those acts (FOID and FCCA, respectively) authorize Illinois State Police to regulate through administrative rules the implementation and enforcement of those acts, whose laws generally govern ownership and possession of firearms in Illinois.
Among other things, clarification is now given for the FOID and FCCA application process.
The amendments allow FOID cards (which a possessor of firearms must have) and FCCA cards (which a possessor of a firearm must have to carry a firearm on their person) to expire at the same time. Thus, if a FOID card expires while the FCCA card is still valid, the FOID card remains in effect until the FCCA card expires.
A FOID card is renewed for 10 years if the card holder gets a new or renewed FCCA. New FOID cards will be printed without expiration dates as FOID cards are replaced. The FOID card will continue to have an expiration date, but it will not be on the card. Card holders will have to keep track of their expiration dates and renewals.
However, 180 days prior to the expiration of a FOID card, the State Police are to notify the card holder by first-class mail or by other means provided (email, text message or both if the holder has opted not to receive first-class mail) of the expiration of the card and instructions for renewal. It’s the holder’s responsibility to notify the State Police of any change of mailing address.
The option of getting official communications from the State Police through email or text will occur once the State Police develops an election communications system.
Both FOID and FCCA card applications must be made online. They can also be made at customer-service kiosks at Illinois State Police facilities. Paper applications will be given to applicants who are unable to apply on the internet or kiosk because of religion or disability.
Disability exemption from electronic applications requires documented proof such as from the Social Security Administration, the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, or from an insurance company that provides disability insurance coverage in Illinois, or from a health-care provider licensed in Illinois.
FOID and FCCA application fees must be paid through the office of the Illinois State Treasurer’s E-Pay Program. An additional fee will not be charged if an incomplete application is resubmitted within 60 days. But, if not corrected and completed within 60 days, it will be denied, and subsequent application will require another application fee.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, when a new FOID card is issued by the state, if the card holder also has a valid FCCL, a combined FOID and FCCA card will be issued instead of a separate FOID card.
If a FOID card is suspended, and the card holder also has a FCCA card, the FCCA card will also be suspended until the FOID card has been reinstated. The FCCA card will automatically be reinstated when the FOID card is reinstated.
There you have it. Locked and loaded for bear.
Or for cards.
And we ain’t talking Uno, either.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.