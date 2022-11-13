As we celebrate U.S. veterans in another Veterans Day holiday, let’s discuss new federal law that provides greater VA health coverages.
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is law expanding VA health care and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
To get a VA disability rating, generally, vets must show their disability is caused by military service.
However, some conditions are assumed to have been service related (“presumptive conditions”).
Presumptive conditions are established by legislation or regulation. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions “presumed” to be caused by exposure to these substances while in service.
If there is a presumptive condition, vets need not prove their service caused the condition. They only need to meet the service requirements of time and location.
For Vietnam vets, for example, two new Agent Orange presumptive conditions have been added among many others: high blood pressure and Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). Also added are several cancers and type 2 diabetes.
Five new service locations have been added during certain periods of the Vietnam War: Thailand, Laos, Johnston Atoll, Guam, Samoa and certain provinces in Cambodia.
The PACT Act expands benefits for Gulf War-era and post-9/11 veterans.
More than 20 burn pit and other toxic exposures are now presumptive conditions. Among them are 12 additional types of cancer and 12 additional conditions of respiratory illness. Locations for service on or after Aug. 2, 1990, are eight additional Middle Eastern or East African countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Somalia.
After Sept. 11, 2001, eight Middle Eastern countries or their airspaces are added, including Egypt, Yemen and Afghanistan.
If a vet has been denied disability in the past for conditions now covered by the PACT Act, the VA will reconsider upon resubmission of a claim.
A vet can now get free VA health care for any condition related to service up to 10 years from the date of the most recent discharge or separation if at least one of the following is true of active-duty service: 1) You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or 2) you served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998. In addition to one of the aforementioned, you also had to have been discharged or released on or after Oct. 1, 2013
Vets can also enroll for coverage for conditions arising from this period of service and get any needed care but may owe copays for some care.
If discharged before Oct. 1, 2013, there is a special enrollment from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, upon meeting the following: 1) You either served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or you served in combat against hostile forces during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998, and 2) you were discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, and you haven’t enrolled in VA health care before.
The Pact Act is the nation’s more substantial “thank you for your service” than merely mouthing the words or watching flyovers at football games.