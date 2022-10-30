If someone dies, what happens to the debts they owe? Can creditors make claim against property that the decedent owned at the time of death?
Yes, but they must do so within certain time limits.
Upon a person’s death, everything the person owned at death becomes a “probate estate.” Financial accounts, real estate, personal property, corporate stocks and so forth are typical of things in a probate estate.
If at the time of death, everything in the estate has a total value of more than $100,000, or there is real estate of any value, the estate is supposed to be probated in a court case filed in the county where the decedent resided at death.
The party filing is typically someone who will ask the court to be appointed an executor or administrator of the estate. It is this party’s job to manage the estate property during the probate proceedings. This includes dealing with claims of the decedent’s creditors.
Creditors with valid, timely, filed claims must be paid before any property is distributed through a will or law of inheritance.
The time limit to file claims is governed by a couple of things.
Firstly, the person appointed executor by the probate judge is to publish in a newspaper in the county where the probate case is pending a notice of the death and the pending case. The notice must give creditors not less than six months from the date of the first publication or three months from the date of mailing or delivery of that notice to a creditor, whichever is later, to file claims.
All claims, except expenses of administration and surviving spouse’s or child’s awards, are barred after the deadline if such notice is given to the claimant and/or published in the paper.
But secondly, what happens if the executor does not give or publish such notice, or screws up the form of notices otherwise required under probate law? What if no executor has yet been appointed or no probate case filed?
Pay attention here, creditors.
Illinois law also says that any unfiled claim against the decedent’s estate not already barred is lost forever two years from the date of death, even if no executor has been appointed.
However, a recent Illinois appellate court has ruled that, while a general claim against property of the estate based on a pre-death debt may be barred by this two-year rule, if the creditor had a mortgage on land owned by the decedent, that creditor can still foreclose on that mortgaged property after the two-year ban (i.e., sue to seize and sell that property to pay in whole or in part the debt still owed at decedent’s death).
But the mortgage holder can sue the probate estate only as to the mortgaged land. If the proceeds from a foreclosure sale don’t pay the full amount of debt, the creditor can’t go against other estate property if the foreclosure suit was not filed within two years of the death.
So, the estate’s Hummel collection is safe from that creditor.
By the way, debt is not inherited. So kids, don’t worry about having to pay Uncle Ichabod’s creditors out of your own Hummel collection.