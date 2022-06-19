The Law Q&A | PGA's predicament anything but par for the course
Can the PGA ban its tour pros from playing in other professional golf associations?
That is the issue facing Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and dozens of other PGA pros, many of whom are also celebrated players who played in a newly formed LIV tour event. As a result, the PGA “indefinitely suspended” their memberships. This means they can’t play in any PGA tournaments.
A more direct line-of-flight question is: Does the PGA’s refusal to allow its pro members to play in any other leagues violate the Clayton Act? The act is federal antitrust law that empowers private parties injured by violations of the act to sue for money and get court orders to restrain the anticompetitive wrongdoers.
Antitrust law is designed to prevent unreasonable anticompetitive practices by entities/persons involved in interstate commerce which economically injures consumers and businesses.
The PGA requires its tournament pros to not play in any tournaments sponsored by other tour organizations without permission from the PGA.
The controversy at hand is that a rival golf league, called LIV, was recently formed by money from Saudi Arabian magnates. LIV is offering enormous sums of money to pro players to play in several tournament events LIV has organized around the world and in the U.S.
To date, well over 40 PGA players played in a recent LIV sponsored event after the PGA refused to grant them waivers.
The PGA is holding the line in spite of a 1957 U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled that it could be an antitrust violation for the NFL to blackball players who played in competitive football leagues.
Bill Radovich was a guard for the Detroit Lions who, after leaving the NFL for WWII service, returned and eventually joined a rival professional football league, the All-American Football Conference. Thereafter, he was blacklisted by NFL teams who refused to employ him either as player or coach in the NFL or its affiliated minor league.
Radovich sued under the Clayton Act. The NFL sought to kick his claim out of court arguing the act did not apply.
The Supremes blocked that kick and ruled the NFL was huddled under the act since it was involved in interstate commerce. Blacklisted football players could be allowed to make claims against the NFL for unlawful restraint of trade.
The Radovich case stands as a legal hazard precedent the PGA will have to avoid if any current or future expelled PGA members sue. PGA players signing agreements with the PGA not to compete in other leagues without a PGA waiver aren’t worth the paper they are written on since antitrust rights can’t be waived.
But who knows what the Supreme Court’s antitrust pin placement mood will be in this decade. And, perhaps PGA lawyers are banking on federal courts giving the PGA a free drop in this case.
There are an awful lot of complex bunkers a Clayton Act claimant must hit out of to recover money under the act or get a restraining order (letting the expelled players play in PGA tournaments).
As the parties lawyer up so as to tee-up possible lawsuits, stay tuned for several doglegs of litigation.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.