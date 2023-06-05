We see in the headlines a new law passed by the Illinois General Assembly, which is ready to be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, that will bar police from stopping cars in Illinois that have objects hanging from the rearview mirror.
Some headlines suggest the “decriminalization” of current law regarding hanging stuff from your mirror.
Does this mean it is now lawful to hang stuff from your review mirror?
Not exactly. Such headlines are a house of mirrors.
Here’s what the current law is before the new law takes effect: No person shall drive a motor vehicle with any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield, real window, side wings or windows immediately adjacent to each side of the driver which materially obstructs the driver’s view.
And, frankly, such language includes anything that might obstruct — handicap placards, air fresheners or fuzzy dice.
Most alarming of all, it could also outlaw one’s dashboard statuette of Marilyn Monroe.
However, it’s never been per se unlawful to hang these things from the rearview mirror or place on a dashboard. It must be that the thing “materially obstructs the driver’s view.”
And nothing under the new amendments now allows the hanging or placement of anything that materially obstructs the driver’s view. That’s still against the law.
What is being changed is that Johnny Law cannot stop you and search your car solely on the basis of a suspected violation of the rule that no object will be placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield which materially obstructs the driver’s view.
The point of the change, as noted by the bill’s sponsors, is the concern that police have used the hanging of things from review mirrors to racially profile individuals to be stopped and searched.
You see, under the law, a police officer cannot pull a driver over without a warrant unless the officer sees, or was informed by someone seeing, something in the condition of the car or its operation that gives reasonable suspicion that some law has been violated. Then the police can stop the motorist.
If, after stopping, some other violation in the condition or operation of the vehicle comes to the officer’s attention, the officer has additional probable cause to investigate and make arrest (or give a ticket) for that other suspected offense.
It has been suggested that certain racial minorities were being disproportionally pulled over because of the violation of hanging something from the rearview mirror.
The police could then investigate whether more serious possible offenses of law were occurring, such as the driver driving with a suspended license or the unlawful possession or transportation of a firearm or alcohol, etc.
Thus, it’s still illegal to have Marilyn Monroe’s figurine hanging from your review mirror if it materially obstructs your view of the windshield. But the folks in khaki or blue now cannot pull you over just because they see your dangling Marilyn.
They can still give you a ticket for Marilyn’s view-obstructing figure after they pull you over for having a taillight out. Whether Marylin’s figure is worth a fine is in the eye of the beholder. Some might suggest her figure is priceless — whether seen in a mirror or dangling from one.