The Law Q&A | Post-divorce life sometimes requires financial upkeep
Let’s discuss maintenance between divorcing spouses. No, we’re not talking about which ex must fix the broken-down Volvo.
How is maintenance imposed, how long does it last, and what are the tax consequences for the payer or receiver of maintenance?
In Illinois, maintenance (also called alimony) is court-ordered financial support that one spouse pays to the other after they divorce. When a couple wants to legally de-couple themselves, one spouse may be entitled to ask the divorce judge to order the other spouse to pay financial support for the asking spouse (not to be confused with child support payments — that’s a different brand of post-divorce whiskey).
Illinois divorce law says a judge is to review 14 specific factors in deciding if one spouse should get such support payments from the other, plus any additional factor the judge thinks is just and equitable. But the two big pillars that support the bridge under maintenance are the length of marriage and disparity between the parties’ earning capacity.
If the court awards maintenance to a party, it cannot be avoided, even in bankruptcy.
Once an Illinois court enters a maintenance order, there are only three ways it is modified or ends (other than civilization being wiped out in a nuclear war between the U.S. and either China or Russia). One is by the terms specifically recited in the court order. Another is the death of either the payer or the payee. The third is upon a request by payer to modify or terminate payments. The payer then needs to show to the judge a substantial change in circumstance such as the payer’s employment status or earning capacity.
Maintenance is not modifiable if there was a court-approved settlement agreement between the de-coupled spouses clearly stating that the maintenance agreement cannot be modified.
You can’t deduct alimony or separate maintenance payments for federal or Illinois returns if made under a divorce order or separation agreement (1) executed or entered after 2018, or (2) executed or entered before 2019 but later modified if the modification expressly states the repeal of the deduction for alimony payments applies to the modification.
If you received amounts that are considered taxable alimony or maintenance under IRS rules, that is taxable income under both IRS and Illinois rules.
Maintenance is taxable if all the following apply: the spouses don’t file a joint return with each other; payment is in cash (including checks or money orders); the payment is to or for a spouse or a former spouse made under a divorce or separation instrument; the spouses aren’t members of the same household when the payment is made (this requirement applies only if the spouses are legally separated under a decree of divorce or maintenance); there’s no liability to make the payment (in cash or property) after the death of the recipient spouse; the payment isn’t treated as child support or a property settlement; and the divorce or separation agreement does not designate the payment as not includable in gross income of the payee spouse and not allowable as a deduction to the payer spouse.
Maintenance can be almost as exasperating as IRS regulations. Especially if the maintenance now ordered is for the fourth ex.
Not to mention the fourth Volvo.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.