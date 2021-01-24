Holy gun smoke, Batman!
The National Rifle Association has filed for bankruptcy and is moving its corporate home registration from New York to Texas.
What does it mean to register a corporation?
A corporation is a legal entity which is entitled to own, acquire or transfer property, sue and be sued, and to enter into agreements. Privately-owned corporations typically are of two breeds: profit or not-for-profit.
Profit is where the purpose of the corporation is to engage in commerce so as to return a monetary profit to the corporation’s owners. Nonprofit corporations’ missions are charitable, usually benefiting charities or acting as a service for the public or public institutions.
For-profit corporations also have two sub-types: owned through shares of stock or owned through a declared percentage of ownership (called limited liability companies or LLCs).
The law of the state where the corporation is created governs the process of creation.
In Illinois, this is done by filing with the Illinois Secretary of State (SOS) articles of incorporation (or for LLC’s, articles of organization). This is a form required by the SOS to be filled out by the corporation’s creators.
Nearly all states’ SOS offices oversee the formation and existence of private-owned corporations. The articles contain information as to the name and purpose of the corporation and its intended duration of existence.
For stock-owned companies, information is also required on the class, amount and value of stock shares initially issued by the corporation.
Each article of incorporation or organization is signed by the incorporators and must list the name and address of a registered agent. The role of the registered agent is to be the receiver of all official notices that are sent to the corporation and thus deem the corporate entity to have officially received such notices. The registered agent must reside in — or if it is also a corporation, do business in — the state of Illinois.
The agent can also be served with lawsuit papers that are required to be served upon a party to a lawsuit. Speaking of which, with some exceptions, in Illinois a corporation must be registered to sue or be sued.
Corporations formed in one state can do business in another but are typically required to register as a “foreign” corporation in those other states. All corporate entities must annually file reports in their registered states and pay annual fees. Corporations not so filing get forcibly dissolved by the SOS — meaning they come to a legal end.
The purpose behind all this registering is to promote confidence and reliability in the marketplace. When doing business with someone, charitable or otherwise, it’s most helpful to know who that someone is.
The NRA was originally formed in New York in the 19th century as a nonprofit entity promoting firearm sportsmanship and safety. It says it is moving to Texas because it is “over-regulated” in New York.
Since it pays no taxes as a not-for profit, it’s funny that would be a concern. Perhaps the fact that the NRA has in recent decades become a gigantic political lobbyist for gun manufacturers may infer that the state of New York smelled something more taxing than the charity of firearm safety.
So, in Texas, it’s “safety switch on”!
