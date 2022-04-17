The Law Q&A | Rent-to-own agreements come in many shapes and sizes
In real-estate transactions, what is a rent-with-option-to-buy agreement?
Such agreements start off just like any average, ordinary lease. The property owner (landlord) allows the property user (tenant) to use the property for certain purposes set forth under the agreement. The use might be for either running a business or as a residence.
The tenant-buyer pays money to the property owner (rent) in exchange for the right to use the property. So long as the rent is timely paid, and the tenant complies with all the other obligations required of the tenant, the use of the property goes on for whatever length of time the parties agreed to in the agreement.
However, in rent/own agreements, the parties will have a provision in the agreement that says the tenant may elect to buy the property from the landlord/seller during or at the end of the term of the agreement.
When the tenant properly exercises the election to buy per the terms of the agreement, the landlord/seller must sell the property to the tenant/buyer.
The sale price is typically stated in the agreement. It might be adjusted with credit given the tenant for all the rent paid.
It may also be established by some other mechanism such as using an independent appraiser to determine the price. But, the terms for the sale will be dictated by whatever terms the parties had in their agreement when they entered into it.
If, during the term of the agreement before the tenant has exercised the option to buy, the tenant/buyer violates any of the tenant’s obligations under the agreement (for example, doesn’t pay rent, or maybe wrecks the place, or maybe uses the place for illegal activities like a crack house or for prostitution), the landlord can seek to terminate the agreement and evict the tenant. In that event, the tenant’s right to buy under the agreement is ended if the landlord proves up in court the right of the landlord to terminate the agreement.
A tenant can also let the agreement end without exercising the buy option, and the tenant then moves out at the end of the agreement term.
These agreements allow flexibility between the parties, especially for tenants who may not be sure if they want to own the rathole in question.
Installment purchase agreements are a different animal in this zoo of real-estate law. There, the parties are, from the get-go, agreeing that the owner shall sell to the buyer. The payment of the sale price is simply done over more than one installment.
Rent/own agreements are often used in leasing non-real estate property, too. Leasing furniture or power equipment from companies are typically set up as leases with a right-to-own by tenant when the lease is completed.
If only marriage law had such flexibility. A potential spouse could be tried out in a lease arrangement, and if it works out, election can be made for the spouse to be permanent. If during the lease things don’t work out, the parties move on at the end of the lease term.
This can avoid all the hassle of divorce court.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.