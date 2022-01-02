The Law Q&A | Repeal of abortion-notification law in shadow of Roe v. Wade
What is the status of the law regarding abortion rights in Illinois?
In 2019, the General Assembly passed the Reproductive Health Act codifying that each individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions regarding reproductive health, which includes seeking abortion.
It requires Illinois Medicaid and private insurance carriers based in Illinois who otherwise provide coverage for pregnancy-related care to cover abortion or other reproductive services. Self-insured organizations are excluded.
However, once the fetus is viable, an abortion can be performed only if necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant woman. Under the Health Care Right of Conscious Act, physicians and other health care providers are shielded from civil or criminal liability for failure to perform a health care service that is contrary to their conscious (i.e., conducting abortions).
Under Illinois law, one major change coming on reproductive rights is the repeal of a notification requirement.
Since 2013, a physician or his/her agents must give 48-hour notice to a parent, grandparent or stepparent 21 or older living in the household or to someone who is a guardian of a minor or a person adjudged to be incompetent prior to performing an abortion procedure on the minor or incompetent person.
Exceptions are if the patient is accompanied by a person entitled to the notice; notice is waived in writing by the person entitled to notice; a medical emergency exists; or the minor or guardian says in writing that the minor or incompetent person is a victim of sexual or other physical abuse or neglect by an adult family member.
Another exception is if a judge orders a waiver because notice is not in the best interest of the minor or incompetent person or the person is sufficiently mature and informed to decide on an abortion.
Violation of the notice subjects a physician to discipline by the appropriate state agency licensing and regulating physicians. Falsifying a signed waiver also subjects the signer to criminal punishment.
A couple of weeks ago the General Assembly passed legislation, by 10 votes or less in both the House and Senate, repealing the notification law.
The repeal will be effective June 1, 2022.
The repeal has been lambasted by many organizations opposed to reproductive rights, citing that it is disruptive to the rights of parents to be informed of such a major medical procedure.
The proponents of the repeal argued the notification law served no public policy in advancing reproductive rights, and in fact created barriers for the care to young women in unsafe family situations.
All of this is in the shadow of the possible repeal by the current Supreme Court of the 1973 SCOTUS ruling in Roe v. Wade. Roe was the landmark ruling that women have a federal constitutional right to abortion. But even then, the Roe ruling limited that right depending on the trimester of gestation.
However, that federal constitutional right to abortion, ranging from methods to funding to parental consent and more, has been chipped away at by subsequent SCOTUS rulings in conservative dominated courts.
If Roe is overturned, states will be free to restrict abortion anyway their legislatures and their courts may allow.
The Illinois General Assembly has accordingly been bracing for it.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.