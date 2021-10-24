The Law Q&A | School rule about masks put to the test
Are the Illinois school district mandates that require kids to wear masks in primary schools enforceable?
No definitive answer has yet come from an appellate court. But based on previous Illinois court rulings, the likelihood of knocking out such mandate is highly questionable.
To recap: In July many districts adopted a return to school plan that highly recommended, but did not require, students to wear masks in school. On Aug. 4, in response to the “more aggressive and transmissible” delta variant of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Executive Order 2021-18, requiring all primary schools in Illinois to follow the joint guidance by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for indoor use of face coverings by students, staff and visitors over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.
On Aug. 9, ISBE and IDPH issued “Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools” requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. In response to these mandates, school districts mandated face coverings in accordance with the governor’s executive order and the ISBE and IDPH’s joint guidance.
On Aug. 26, the governor issued an executive order requiring face coverings in all public indoor spaces for all everyone over the age of 2 who is medically able to tolerate a mask. The governor extended these executive orders such that they remain in place (per his legislated power to extend his emergency orders every 30 days).
At this writing, suits have been filed by parents against at least two school districts challenging those districts’ authority to issue such rules. The parents argue that only the IDPH has authority under Illinois law to issue orders of “quarantine.” They argue a mask is a “quarantine” under the IDPH quarantine law.
But in those cases, only the school districts were sued. The Illinois Appellate courts in those cases have ruled that those suits cannot proceed unless the governor, the ISBE and the IDPH are joined as parties.
That’s because it’s essentially the governor’s order that the parents challenge. The schools are just following the order imposed upon them.
And therein lies the legal ball-gag for the challengers.
An appellate court in northern Illinois has already ruled in a lawsuit out of Kane County that the governor is authorized under statutory law (laws passed by the Illinois legislature) to issue emergency orders regarding health issues.
And, he can do so repeatedly (in 30-day periods) so long as the health crisis exists and the orders rationally relate to combating that crisis. The crisis at hand is that the COVID-19 virus is highly communicable through air droplets. In other words, breathing one another’s infected air.
Oh, by the way, the Illinois Supreme Court declined to review the ruling of that northern Illinois appellate court when asked to do so by the losers. That suggests the Supremes might — just might — think the appellate court was not wrong on its interpretation of the law.
Thus, the challenge to the face-cover mandate may itself be muffled by the cover of law.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.