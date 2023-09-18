Can a school withhold my official student academic transcript (the record of my grades, accreditation, diplomas, class credit, etc.) just because I owe money to the school?
Nope, within certain limits.
There was a law which the Illinois legislature amended effective June 9 of this year dealing with that troublesome issue for students. This is where higher-education schools (public or private universities, technical schools, community colleges and such) would not release to their students the student’s official transcript if the student owed money to that school.
Official transcripts are those deemed authenticated, certified or bona fide which contain information customarily provided on an official academic transcript. This includes, but is not limited to, courses taken, terms, grades, degrees or credentials conferred and any other similar information.
Now, schools must fork over the official transcript to a current or former student who owes a debt to the school if such student needs it for a job application; transfer from one higher-education school to another; applying for state, federal or private financial aid; joins the U.S. military or Illinois National Guard; or pursues other post-secondary education opportunities.
And the school may not condition the giving of an official transcript to a current or potential employer on the payment of a debt, other than a fee charged to provide the transcript. Nor can a school charge a higher fee for providing or transferring an official transcript to a current or potential employer or provide less-favorable treatment for such a request because a current or former student owes a debt. But a school may adopt a more lenient policy for providing an official transcript to a current or former student.
Starting with the 2023-2024 academic year, schools must adopt a policy outlining the process for current or former students to get their transcript or diploma previously held hostage by the school due to debt.
At a minimum, such policy must include a reasonable verification process and identification at which a student may be subject to a hold, and stating when a student may be subject to a transcript, diploma or registration hold, including the time frames and amounts for which the holds are to be used and the lowest amount of debt at which the institution will assign debt to a third-party collection agency.
Schools are also supposed to post these policies on their website and the Illinois attorney general’s student loan Ombudsman’s website. And they must post procedures for filing a complaint with the attorney general’s student loan Ombudsperson and an administrator of their school on the schools’ and AG’s websites.
The school shall provide these policies and the procedures to students as part of the information the school shares relating to the cost of attendance that includes any additional fees, financial aid, scholarships or other information.
Even before this amendment, schools could not withhold unofficial transcripts because the student owed the school money.
