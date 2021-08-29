Alright, you knucklehead drivers. Pay attention.
For once.
Scott’s Law has recently been amended by the Illinois Legislature to impose stiffer penalties and to direct revenue from its fines toward providing public education concerning, and survey studies of, roadside accidents.
What is Scott’s Law, again?
It’s an Illinois traffic law aimed at getting motorists to safely pass emergency vehicles at the side of the road. The law was named in honor of Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who in 2000 was struck and killed by a drunk driver while Gillen was attending to a crash on a Chicago Expressway.
When approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle that is operating its flashing or oscillating red, white, blue, amber or yellow warning lights, you are to yield by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible. You are to do this with regard to the road and safety conditions around you.
An authorized emergency vehicle, by the way, is one that by law can have flashing, rotating or oscillating lights. Not just police and fire trucks. This can include construction, surveyor, tow or other commercial or government vehicles.
This is applicable to any roadways or highways where there are four lanes, with no less than two lanes going in the same direction.
The law also says that if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, proceed with due caution, reduce your speed, but maintain a safe speed for road conditions, and leave a safe distance until past the stationary vehicles.
For a first violation, the penalty is a minimum fine of $250 up to a maximum fine of $10,000. For subsequent violations, the fine is not less than $750 and up to $10,000.
Starting in 2022, courts can order community service as part of the punishment. Other charges with their penalties can be brought in addition to this violation (like driving under the influence of narcotics or alcohol).
Furthermore, if a violation of this traffic law results in damage to another vehicle, you are subject to up to a year in jail.
If the violation causes death or injury of a person, the penalty is one to three years in state prison and fines up to $25,000. Again, you could also be hammered with additional charges such as reckless homicide where a death was caused. That offense carries a three- to seven-year sentence in the pen.
Oh, by the way, when you’re on any four-lane roadway or highway with two lanes going in the same direction, and are approaching a disable vehicle with hazards lights, you are also to try to safely change lanes to avoid the vehicle.
If you can’t safely change lanes because of traffic, you are to reduce speed and leave as much a safe distance until past the broken-down heap.
The penalty for this violation is a fine up to $1,000.
Dozens of emergency responders in Illinois are still being killed or hurt each year in roadside collisions. So, knuckleheaded driving has not been extinguished on the roadways.
But anything to try to tamp it down can’t hurt.
Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine yet developed that will eliminate it.