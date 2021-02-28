What is a right of first refusal?
A right of first refusal (ROFR) means that under an agreement with another party, the holder of the ROFR has the right to buy property under certain circumstances. Such agreement is often used in real estate sales but can be used in any kind of property sale.
So, two parties enter into an ROFR agreement regarding a property that is owned by one of the parties.
That agreement might provide that if the owner gets an offer from a third party to buy that property, the owner must give notice to the ROFR holder of that offer, and the ROFR holder has the option to match that offer.
Typically, the terms of a ROFR do not then require the holder to agree to match the offer, merely the option to do so, and the holder can decline to do so. If that happens, the owner is then free to sell to the third party per the terms of that offer.
Once the owner has notified the holder of the third-party offer, the holder typically has a length of time to notify the owner of holder’s election to match the offer.
If the holder does not match it by the deadline, or if before the deadline the holder advises the owner that the holder does not want to match the offer, then the holder is free to sell the property to that third party.
If the offer is matched by the ROFR holder, the owner per the ROFR agreement can only sell to the holder per the offer terms and can sell to no one else.
If the owner sells the property to a third party in violation of the ROFR holder’s rights, the holder might be entitled to money damages from the owner.
Deadlines for responding to notices of third-party offers, and indeed the length of time and the conditions that the ROFR exists, are typically agreed upon by the parties and should be spelled out in detail in the ROFR agreement.
Some courts have ruled that ROFR agreements are unenforceable if missing such terms because that suggests there was not an agreement between the property owner and the purported ROFR holder in the first place.
Issues might also arise as to exactly what is the offer being made. If I got an offer from a third party to buy my Mickey Mantle baseball card for $2 million within 10 days of my acceptance of the offer, and per my ROFR agreement with my buddy he can match the $2 million but needs 30 days to fund his purchase, my buddy can’t match the offer.
Thus, I’m free to sell to the third party with that 10-day offer.
ROFR agreements are often used in business ownership agreements or between co-owners of real estate who want their fellow owners to have first crack at the selling co-owner’s interest.
