The Law Q&A | Since it's tax season, let's talk child tax credits
What is a child tax credit that can be used by individual taxpayers under federal and Illinois tax returns? And what is a credit as opposed to a deduction, anyway?
Tax credits give you a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your tax liability. If you get a credit of $1,000, the tax otherwise due is thus reduced by $1,000. Deductions only reduce the amount of your income before you calculate the tax you owe. Also, certain credits may give you a refund even if you don’t owe any tax.
Congress has granted child tax credits to offer financial help to taxpayers with dependents. For tax year 2021, the child tax credit was $3,600 for each dependent age 5 and under at the end of the year, and $3,000 for each dependent ages 6 through 17.
For tax year 2022, the tax credit is $2,000 per qualifying dependent under age 17. The credit is partially refundable, and some taxpayers may be eligible for a refund of up to $1,500.
Now, you cannot receive a portion of the credit in advance, unlike before. You can still claim your 2021 child tax credit if you file a 2021 return by April 18, 2025. If you filed a 2021 return but didn’t report a child tax credit that you were eligible for, you can amend your return.
To qualify for the credit, you first must be a parent or guardian who is filing a return. Your annual income must be between $2,500 and $200,000 when filing individually or $400,000 when filing a joint return with a spouse.
Qualifying dependents must be under 17 and have a Social Security number valid for employment in the U.S.
Qualifying dependents must also: 1) be your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister or descendant (such as a niece, nephew or grandchild); 2) provide no more than half of their own financial support during the year; 3) have lived with you for more than half the year; 4) be properly claimed as your dependent on your tax return; 5) have not filed a joint return with their spouse for the tax year or file it only to claim a refund of withheld income tax or estimated tax paid; and, finally, 6) be a U.S. citizen, national or resident alien.
Illinois’ child tax credit is based on IRS rules. You receive it by listing your dependents on a 1040 form along with completing Schedule 8812.
Taxpayers paying the price of caring for qualified dependents might also be eligible for earned income tax credits, but we will save that fruity financial leitmotif for another day.
Speaking of days, this year’s filing deadline for individual federal and state returns is April 18, with first extensions set for Oct. 16. Californians have until May 15 due to weather catastrophes across that state.
Why April 18, you ask? This year, the normal deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday, meaning it always extended to the following Monday.
But Monday, April 17, is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., and offices, including those of the IRS, are closed. Some might like D.C. to be closed more often. And many would like to be emancipated from taxes completely.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.