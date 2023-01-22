The Law Q&A | Sometimes liability can be situational
A few weeks ago, we discussed power companies’ duty to use reasonable care to maintain their power lines so as to not injure anyone.
What about a landlord’s duty of care to prevent injury to tenants on premises leased to their tenants? And, is there any duty of care owed to prevent their tenants from being stabbed by another tenant?
Let’s pull up a legal cutting board and knife through this.
If a landlord retains control of a portion of the premises leased to the tenant, the landlord has a duty to its tenants (and other permitted occupiers) to use ordinary care to maintain that part of the premises in a reasonably safe condition. Thus, a landlord is not liable for injuries caused by a condition on the premises which is under the tenant’s control.
This is the general rule. Local ordinances and other specific state laws, or the terms within the lease itself between the parties, could require a different legal obligation.
Otherwise, what’s under the control of the tenant and what’s under the control of the landlord is going to depend on each particular situation. Maybe the tenant has sole control of the tenant’s second-story apartment, but the beams under the floor board gave way, and the tenant drops through his apartment floor. Did the tenant have control of the under-structure of his apartment floor? Arguably not. Hence the landlord might have owed a duty to maintain the floor structure.
What about criminal activity of third parties?
A landlord generally does not have a duty to protect tenants from criminal activity by third persons on the landlord’s property absent a “special relationship” between the parties.
Illinois courts have noted four categories of special relationships that may create a duty of care: common carrier and passenger, innkeeper and guest, custodian and ward, and business invitor and invitee.
One Illinois court has recently ruled that a landlord leasing a “rooming house” room to a tenant established an innkeeper-guest relationship for purposes of possibly creating a duty owed by the landlord to a tenant who was stabbed by another tenant.
The kitchen area, bathrooms and corridors of the rooming house were all shared premises over which the tenant did not have control. Hence a special relationship existed between landlord and tenant as innkeeper-guest.
But, even where a special relationship exists, before a duty of care is owed by landlord, the injury in question has to have been reasonably foreseeable to the landlord. That, too, is very specific to the facts of each case.
To be a reasonably foreseeable injury, courts have sharpened their legal daggers on whether the landlord had prior notice of the danger that is claimed to have injured the tenant.
In the rooming house case, the court concluded the landlord had no prior notice that the knife-wielding co-tenant was going to pose any such danger to the tenant. Hence no duty was owed to the tenant to prevent such injury.
So, the next time you pull into a hotel, look to see if Anthony Perkins is manning the desk. If so, you might want to head straight as the crow files to another hotel. Especially if a stuffed crow is hanging on the wall behind Tony’s head.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.