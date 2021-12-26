The Law Q&A | Stakes raised by ability to bet on state's college teams
Am I barred under Illinois law from betting on Illinois college teams when the bet is placed in Illinois?
Not now.
Gambling on college games has been legal in Illinois since 2020. The big exception was wagers on in-state teams. Gov. J.B. Pritzker just signed off on legislation, effective Dec. 17, now allowing bets on the outcome of games played by Illinois college teams.
However, betting on individual athlete performance or in-game action is still prohibited. And bets on Illinois teams can only be placed in person at one of the state’s authorized licensees such as casinos or racetrack sportsbooks, and not on a mobile application.
This law amendment will be automatically repealed July 1, 2023, unless lawmakers approve an extension.
The new law sets a March 5 deadline for the Illinois Gaming Board to allow sports bettors to register online rather than requiring them to sign up in person at a casino or racetrack sportsbook — helpful news for NCAA basketball tournament aficionados.
Gosh, what a coincidence.
Under the current law, the in-person registration requirement would be lifted when the board issues the first of three online-only sportsbook licenses created in the 2019 law. The board currently is reviewing three applications submitted by its Dec. 3 deadline.
Illinois’ sports betting industry, launched in March 2020, is among the three largest U.S. markets. October was the state’s biggest betting month yet, with $840 million in wagers placed statewide.
Before this amendment, one could always jump across state lines and place a bet through a mobile app on, say, the Illini.
Otherwise, it’s a wide-open zone defense across states regarding legal sports wagering. Oregon bars all wagering on college sports. Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have no special carve-outs for college sports at all.
Iowa has no restrictions on specific teams that legal sportsbooks can take action on; the only limit is regarding individual collegiate athletes (how many points a Hawkeye player will score, for example).
Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C., are among states that have banned wagering on their state college teams.
The prohibitions in D.C. and New Jersey also include all college events that happen within those jurisdictions regardless of which teams are playing in them.
By the way, Illinois’ mobile app restrictions only apply to Illinois teams. For example, games played in tournaments in Illinois between two out-of-state teams are not subject to the limitations
The state’s Division I athletic directors strenuously opposed this Illinois amendment when lawmakers were debating the law’s amendment this spring. The ADs cited profound concern about players’ mental health and safety. The argument against such allowance was that athletes could face undue pressure and even physical threats from bettors — some of whom might not even live in Illinois.
Sports-betting industry lobbyists argued residents can already bet on Illinois teams in nearby Indiana — if not already illegally in the black-market world of wagers.
Like the story of prohibition, it’s the classic clash of desires: the draw of revenue vs. fear of sanctioning moral corruption.
In that clash, money almost always wins.
Especially when the Illinois budget on state pensions is tanking — even if a losing team near the end of its season isn’t.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.