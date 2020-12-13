Last week we discussed what it takes to prove liability for an injury arising out of the conduct of emergency personnel providing medical services.
Holiday shopping involves buying products. Today let’s discuss strict product liability — injuries arising from the use of a product.
Instead of looking at whether the injury came from the conduct of an actor (was the actor negligent or not, or reckless or not), we focus on the product itself. Indeed, the phrase “strict liability” means we don’t care what the conduct of a party is in causing the injury or damage. The legal fault is based on the act of placing an unreasonably dangerous product into the stream of commerce.
Strict liability does not mean a product manufacturer or retailer is an insurer for injuries the consumer suffers from the product. The injured person must prove that the product was unreasonably dangerous.
Unreasonably dangerous means that the product is unsafe when put to a use that is reasonably foreseeable considering the nature and function of the product, or the risk of danger inherent in the design outweighs the benefits of the design when put to foreseeable use.
Lawn mowers are designed to mow grass. Suppose you use your mower to smooth out your decorative pebble rock in your garden, and a giant stream of pebbles shoots out from under the mower and peppers your spouse’s gorgeous head. A court might put coal in the spouse’s legal claim-stocking since rock shaping is not a reasonably foreseeable use for a grass mower.
A product may be unreasonably dangerous in one of three models: in its manufacture, in its design, or in a failure to warn or instruct.
Defective manufacture might be where the mower blade, while cutting grass, splits apart because the metal was not cured properly in its manufacture.
Defective design might be the blade was cured like intended, but the composition of metals made it a high risk of splitting apart every time it spins. How about we use a different design in the composition of chemicals so the blade won’t fracture when spinning like intended?
And failure to warn?
Well, you know what that is. That’s the label on the side of your A frame ladder warning you not to stand on the very top step because you might tip over.
For a manufacturer or distributor to be liable under strict product liability, the unreasonably dangerous condition that caused the injury must exist at the time the product left their control.
Any distributor in the chain of distribution of the product is subject to strict product liability.
However, in Illinois a distributor can get out of the lawsuit if they can identify the manufacturer of the product, and they did not exercise some significant control over the product’s manufacture, design or warnings.
Product liability emerged as a legal doctrine through courts nationwide during the 20th century when commerce of consumer products exploded (so to speak). The policy is to incentivize manufacturers and retailers to make products safer. Safer products increase the consumer confidence of product purchasing — which in turn helps the economy.
Did you just hear your spouse fall off the ladder outside? Hope he/she didn’t hit their head on the rocks you put in the garden.
Your spouse might sue you for negligence.