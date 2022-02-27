The Law Q&A | Tackling meaning of 'specific performance' can be tricky
In contract law, when one side fails to perform a contractual promise made, the other side may have a remedy called “specific performance.”
What is that?
Specific performance is where a party sues to get a court to order the other party to perform the promise given in a contract.
An example might exist in the current scrum of NCAA football conferences’ shuffle of schools. Conference USA is in a goal line stand against three schools who want to switch conference membership: Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall want to move to the Sun Belt Conference this year. The board of directors of Conference USA refuse to let them go.
The basis for Conference USA’s refusal is the bylaws of the conference, which are a contract between the member schools. Each school, in joining a conference, promises to abide by the bylaws, which are the terms governing the rights and duties between the member schools.
Conference USA is claiming a personal foul was committed to its bylaws, which state that a member school may leave only upon 14 months’ notice given to the conference. A departing school also has to lateral to the conference a chunk of money as an exit penalty.
Conference USA claims the schools in question did not give at least 14 months’ notice prior to departure.
The schools announced a couple of months ago they shall move this year. Indeed, the Sun Belt Conference has already released its fall 2022 season schedules incorporating the three newbies (while Conference USA has released its schedule still incorporating the departing schools).
If there is a breach of the bylaws for short notice, what then?
Conference USA could sue for the loss of income the three departing members might have generated for the conference in 2022. The bylaws already provide for a specific sum of money upon leaving, reportedly $1.5 million each. The three members are willing to pay that.
Therein lies the problem for Conference USA: The law in almost all states says that if a contract has a specific amount of money laid out for a breach, that money amount is the soul monetary remedy.
Ah, but this is where a specific performance blitz may come into play. If notice was not properly given by the schools, can Conference USA demand specific performance for keeping the schools in place for 2022?
In this case, Conference USA might ask a court to order the three schools to not leave during the fall 2022 season.
Ah, but there’s another rub for Conference USA: The bylaws are silent as to how one enforces that 14-month notice clause. A well-written contract would’ve said that a breach of the contract may be enforced by specific performance.
If there is no such language in these bylaws, a court will have to audible its way through a dense line of evidence to rule if Conference USA has the right to tackle
the departing schools this season.
The unprecedented refusal of a conference to let its members go will engender much straight-arm litigation from the schools rushing to depart.
But then, the appellate courts stand ready for a less-than-instant review and possible reversal of a trial court’s call.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.