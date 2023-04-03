If you file a 1040 joint return with your spouse, who filled out the return and screwed it up, and taxes are owed and not paid, are you, as spouse, liable for those taxes? If you are, can you try to get out of liability with the IRS? Or, if you thereafter get divorced, does that automatically get you off the tax hook for the tax owed?
Yes, yes and no.
We’re discussing the “innocent spouse” doctrine. This is where a spouse who had nothing to do with the return ends up owing taxes because of their spouse’s under-reporting of taxable income on the return.
When filing a joint return, both spouses are jointly and individually liable for the tax, including interest and penalties. As the name suggests, relief might be available to a spouse who did not prepare the return.
The IRS has clarified the things an innocent spouse needs to show to request release of liability. Revenue Procedure 2013-34 gives the factors considered. None of these factors are more important than another, nor must all be met.
First, whether the innocent spouse had knowledge of the info in the return. If not, good. However, knowledge of the bad acts or omissions by the reporting spouse can be countered by showing abuse by the guilty spouse or that the guilty spouse controlled the household finances and restricted the innocent spouse’s access to financial information.
Second, whether the innocent spouse will suffer economic hardship if relief is not granted (i.e. not be able to pay reasonable basic living expenses).
Third, whether a marital settlement agreement or divorce decree shifts the IRS liability to the bad actor. Remember, merely getting such a divorce court order does not eliminate the innocent spouse’s debt. The divorcee stills needs to ask for relief from the IRS.
Fourth, whether the innocent spouse significantly benefited from the unpaid or understated tax. If so, that weighs against relief. But keep in mind the abuse element noted above.
Fifth, whether a good-faith effort was made to follow the tax laws after the tax year(s) in question. If so, that helps the innocent spouse make the case for relief.
Finally, whether the innocent spouse was struggling with poor physical or mental health at the time the bad return was filed.
Generally, the innocent spouse must seek relief from the IRS within 10 years of the assessment of the tax liability in question. Innocent spouses can’t seek relief if they knowingly and voluntarily participated in the filing of a fraudulent return. Also, the innocent spouse must not have transferred a property between spouses to defeat the IRS or other creditors, including ex-spouses and business partners.
So, too, innocent spouses must not have gotten property transferred to them if the purpose of the transfer was the avoidance of the tax by the guilty spouse.
