The Law Q&A | The Conscience Act and its different interpretations
Can a legislature amend a law it previously passed and make it apply retroactively (i.e. backward in time)?
No.
Except when it can.
That’s ambiguous, isn’t it?
That was the issue in a lawsuit filed by certain employees who were required by their public employer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get repeatedly tested so as to keep working at their jobs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a vaccine mandate in an executive order in 2021 that applied to, among others, health-care workers and public employees who work in congregate facilities.
Some employees of the Pekin City Fire Department sued, seeking a court order to block enforcement on the fire department’s vaccine/test mandate. They cited a law, the Conscience Act, that made it unlawful for anyone to discriminate against anyone in any manner because of such person’s conscientious refusal to receive, obtain, accept or participate in any particular form of health-care services contrary to his or her conscience.
That law was originally enacted to shield health-care workers from liability for refusing to perform or assist in abortions. But its wording was broad enough, argued the fire department employees, to apply to them.
Last fall, the Illinois legislature — alerted to this problem — amended the law to specifically say that the Conscience Act would not apply to health measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or its iterations. The amendment is to be effective June 1 this year.
June 1? So, is the amendment applicable now to the employees’ current situation or not?
Under Illinois law, passage of law amending a previous law is not applicable prior to the effective date of the amendment. That seems pretty clear, doesn’t it?
Ah, there is one big exception: if the amendment is to clarify an ambiguity of the previous law. In the Conscience Act, the question became whether the law’s language was ambiguous about the term “discriminate.”
In the suit, the trial judge ruled the word “discriminate” as applied to the Conscience Act was ambiguous.
Thus, the passage of the new law, though officially only to be effective June 1, convinced the judge that the legislature originally intended that the existing Conscience Act did not apply to vaccine/test mandates.
On appeal, the appellate court agreed, but only in a 2-1 vote with a dissenting judge who thought the word “discriminate” was not ambiguous.
Also interesting is that another Illinois appellate court had ruled two years earlier in a matter not involving vaccinations that the term “discriminate” was not ambiguous under the Conscience Act. That appellate court said the word was clearly defined in the dictionary.
The appellate court in the Pekin case disagreed, noting that ambiguity in reading a statue involves more than whether a word is found in Webster’s. It must be interpreted in the context of the whole statute.
And as used in the Conscience Act, it was not clear whether public employees are discriminated against for refusing to vaccinate or test for COVID-19.
We shall see if the employees appeal this ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.
By that time June 1 will be here, the issue may be moot.
Moot? Wait, what does that word mean again?
Let’s break out the Scrabble board.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.