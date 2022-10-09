Let’s discuss Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). What’s the difference, and what qualifies folks for each?
SSI provides minimum basic financial assistance to older adults and persons with disabilities (regardless of age) with very limited income and resources.
SSDI supports person who are disabled (any age) who had a qualifying employment history or qualifying income from a parent or spouse.
For SSI, you must be 65 years or older or blind (any age) or disabled (any age) and have limited or no income. For SSDI, you must be disabled and have sufficient work credit.
Both SSI and SSDI can be applied for online if you’re an adult with the disability. But if applying for SSI on behalf of a minor (under 18) with a disability, or a non-disabled senior 65 or older, application must be by visiting your local Friendly SSA office or call the SSA number Monday through Friday.
Getting declared disabled by SSA is rougher than a Tom Brady marriage. You need to show a physical or mental inability to perform any gainful work and such inability is going to be long term. Partial disability won’t cut the SSA mustard. Folks who have a severe disability might qualify for what’s called Social Security Compassionate Allowance and get an expedited review of their SSI/SSDI applications.
If your application is denied, you can appeal. And SSA loves to deny claims. Saves the government money, you know.
With a sliding scale based on past income, the maximum monthly benefit for SSI awards in 2022 is $841 for a single person and $1,261 for a married couple. For SSDI, the max is $3,345.
Someone on SSI or SSDI who dies has 100 percent of that monthly benefit passed to the surviving spouse if the survivor is at full retirement age. If the survivor is 60 up to 65, then it’s 71-99 percent on the sliding scale of age. If the survivor is 50 or older and has a disability and the disability started before or within seven years of the recipient’s death, they can get 71 percent.
Under certain circumstances, benefits also pass to a surviving divorced spouse. And benefits pass to a widow or widower of any age who is caring for the deceased’s child who is under 16 or has a disability and is receiving child’s benefits.
Survivor benefits can also go to an unmarried child of the deceased who is younger than age 18 (or up to age 19 if they are a full-time student in an elementary or secondary school) or are 18 or older with a disability that began before age 22.
Under certain circumstances, the following surviving family members may be eligible: 1) a stepchild, grandchild, stepgrandchild or adopted child, and 2) parents, age 62 or older, who were dependent on the deceased for at least half of their support.
If you remarry after you reach age 60 (age 50 if you have a disability), your remarriage will not affect your eligibility for survivor’s benefits.
A widow, widower or surviving divorced spouse cannot apply online for survivor’s benefits. You’ll have to call or visit your friendly SSA office.
Friendly, that is, until you apply for your own disability.