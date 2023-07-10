The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that President Joe Biden’s administration’s plan to give a waiver of portions of federal student loan debt to certain lower-income individuals was not authorized under law that was given the executive branch by Congress to administrate such loans.
That does not mean that all forgiveness, cancellation or discharge of debts on federally backed student loans was nullified by the court. Only the particular plan the administration announced last year. That plan was to give a cancellation of not more than $10,000 for individuals below a certain income and up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients (loans based on financial need of the student).
Forgiveness, cancellation and discharge mean the same thing but are used in different ways. If you’re no longer required to make payments on your loans due to your job, this is generally called forgiveness or cancellation. If you’re no longer required to make payments on your loans due to other circumstances, such as a total and permanent disability or the closure of the school where you received your loans, this is generally called discharge.
Here are the ways still available for federal student loan relief.
You can get loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program on the remaining balance on your direct loans after making 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualified repayment plan while working full time for a qualifying employer (government or nonprofit organizations).
If you teach full time for five complete and consecutive academic years in a low-income elementary school, secondary school or educational service agency, you get forgiveness up to $17,500 on your direct loan or FFEL Program loans.
Note that you can’t get a double benefit for qualifying payments or period service for both Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Discharge is granted for direct loans, FFEL Program loans and Perkins Loans, where your school closes while you’re enrolled, or soon after you withdraw.
Discharge can be had for student loans and/or Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant service loans if you’re totally and permanently disabled.
Death of the borrower or of the student on whose behalf a PLUS loan was taken is discharged.
Bankruptcy can discharge the debt, but that is not an automatic process.
Discharge can be had if the school you got a loan for violated something required of it related to your loan or to the educational services that the loan was for.
Discharge is also possible if your school falsely certified your eligibility to receive a loan or if you withdrew from school and the school didn’t make a required return of loan funds. Discharge is also had if the borrower’s signature was fraudulently forged.
A parent PLUS loan can be discharged if the student or parent dies, becomes totally and permanently disabled, or the parent’s loan is discharged in the parent’s bankruptcy. Additionally, all or a portion of a parent PLUS loan may be discharged for school closure, false certification by the school or forgery of the borrower’s signature.
Biden announced he will unveil a new plan to supplement the student debt relief already available. We shall see if someone sues to try and spear that angel-of-debt-mercy plan as well.