The Law Q&A | Time's right to remember those still missing
As the Memorial Day holiday rolls around, forget not its purpose: to commemorate those who perished in military service to the nation. And many who did remain unaccounted for.
Is there a law mandating the accounting for, and possible retrieval of, missing U.S. service personnel?
Yes: the United States Missing Service Personnel Act.
Under that law, the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) is charged with investigating and recovering missing persons, and to coordinate the Defense Department with other U.S. agencies on all matters concerning missing persons.
The DPAA is to make a determination regarding the status of missing persons covered by the act (i.e., active duty military personnel or Defense Department civilians and contractors who directly supported or accompanied the armed forces in the field under orders). The period of time covered in its investigations is WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and Afghanistan.
The number of unaccounted for personnel from American foreign wars is enormous. As of April 2022, the DPAA reports as follows: World War II 73,335; Korea 7,544; Vietnam 1,584; Cold War 126; Gulf Wars 5; and Afghanistan 1. Of the WWII figures, over 26,000 are from the European, Atlantic and Mediterranean theaters, and over 46,000 from the Pacific/Asian theaters.
DPAA investigators continually work with foreign governments in an effort to account for the missing. For example, DPAA agents meet annually with the Vietnam Defense Ministry as well as Vietnamese Army veterans and civilians to locate U.S personnel lost not just in the Vietnam War but the Pacific War.
Joint work has, until recently, also been done with Russian authorities to try to resolve the records of those missing in WWII or the Cold War (or indeed the hot wars of Korea and Vietnam, where U.S. personnel may have been transported to the Soviet Union).
Two DPAA forensic labs, one in Nebraska and another in Hawaii, are tasked with identifying any remains that might be found. With advances in DNA analysis, coupled with extensive investigation of the circumstantial evidence of the individual’s disappearance, the DPAA chips away at the MIA list.
When remains have been identified, the DPAA then contacts known family members so as to make arrangements with the families for disposition of the remains.
Recently, an airman found in the jungles of New Guinea has been returned. Another from Thailand.
Since 2015, 59 Marines’ bodies originally buried as unknowns (or simply buried) on Tarawa atoll were discovered during construction operations. Some have been identified by DPAA. One was the posthumous Medal of Honor winner, Lt. Alexander Bonnyman, Jr., who was killed in that hellish close-quarter island battle but was mistakenly thought to have been buried at sea.
This year alone, DPAA has identified 20 more remains from around the world: 12 from Europe, three from the Pacific and five from Korea.
Many of the missing can never be found — most of the Pacific War’s MIAs are lost to the sea. Indeed, more sailors were killed in the Pacific War than Marines.
But the work of the DPAA never ceases.
Nor should remembrance ever cease of the those who lost all of their tomorrows so that you can enjoy your today.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.