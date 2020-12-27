Can Gov. J.B. Pritzker close businesses or restrict individual activities under Illinois law, and if so, can he do so for successive periods of time?
Another Illinois judge has said yes.
You may recall Illinois House Republican Darren Bailey filed suit in Clay County wherein he sought to have the emergency order then entered by Pritzker after April 8 ruled invalid. The IEMAA says that the governor can declare an emergency, and when the governor does, he/she has special powers to suspend certain laws and take certain actions to deal with the emergency for 30 days after the declaration of the emergency.
In July, the Clay County judge ruled that all the emergency orders issued by the governor after the first 30 days of disaster declaration for COVID-19 (March 9 to April 8) were invalid because 1) the IEMAA only allowed 30 days’ power and anything thereafter required legislative action; 2) only the Illinois Department of Public Health laws can control the state’s response to the pandemic rather than the IEMAA; and 3) the invalid acts of the governor are null and void throughout the state.
While still pending, Bailey’s suit was transferred to Sangamon County by the Illinois Supreme Court under its constitutional court administrative powers. The governor thereafter asked the judge assigned there to reconsider and reverse the order of the previous Clay County judge.
Sangamon County Judge Raylene D. Grischow agreed to do so.
Grischow read the IEMAA so as to not restrict the governor to only one 30-day period for declaring an emergency. She noted the purpose of IEMAA was to ensure the state is capable of dealing with disasters to preserve the lives of Illinois citizens and protect their property. Had the legislature intended such “an absurd result” (the governor only having one 30-day period of authority to deal with a disaster), it could have amended that law.
In the last 40 years, IEMAA has been amended 11 times and no restriction ever put on the governor to declare only one disaster. The legislature also amended several other laws recognizing the governor’s authority to issue successive disaster proclamations.
Grischow also disagreed that only the Department of Health can deal with the pandemic. She noted the Illinois Constitution and the IEMAA gives the governor broad power to “utilize all available resources of the State government as reasonably necessary to cope with a disaster.” If broad power was not authorized under the law, the state could not act for the safety and well-being of its citizens faced with an unanticipated health/safety crisis.
Besides, the Department of Public Health statue specifically says that nothing under its authority supersedes the procedures set forth in IEMAA.
Finally, the judge ruled that the Clay County court could not issue a ruling affecting all citizens. There was no class certification for the citizens of the state to participate in the suit. Short of that, a lawsuit only affects those parties to the suit — in this case Bailey and the government of the State of Illinois.
Bailey will surely appeal.
We know what profound economic hardships the pandemic is reeking across this state, the nation and the world. But anger and frustration at the governor for his orders might be better directed at the true villain.
Its name is SARS-Cov-2.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.