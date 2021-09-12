The Law Q&A | Unlocking the meaning of constructive eviction
Last week, we discussed the status of pandemic-induced moratoriums on residential lease eviction suits filed by landlords.
Why are such moratoriums issued by a government or a court important to know? Can’t landlords on their own just change the locks or otherwise kick their tenants out of the leased property if the tenants don’t pay the rent owed or otherwise violate the terms of their lease?
No sir, no way.
There is a thing under Illinois law called constructive eviction, which landlords are not permitted to do. Constructive eviction is where there is a serious and substantial act done by a landlord with the intent to deprive the tenant of the rightful enjoyment of the premises.
It need not be an express intent on the landlord’s part to so deprive the tenant, since a person is presumed to intend the natural and probable consequence of the person’s act.
Without a court order to do so, changing locks on a tenant to stop the tenant from entering the leased premise is a constructive eviction, as it clearly shows an intent to deprive the tenant of enjoying the premises. This is applicable for commercial leases as well as residential.
Constructive eviction can occur even if lock-changing isn’t the issue. Where the condition of the premises is such as to make the place uninhabitable (through no fault of the tenant), that could be a constructive eviction.
Prime examples are problems supplying water, power or heat that the landlord is obligated to supply.
A landlord shutting the power off to force tenants out is just as unlawful as self-help lock-changing.
If a tenant has been constructively evicted, the tenant does not owe any rent for the period of the constructive eviction — which means perhaps for the rest of the lease term. The tenant will still owe the landlord for any debt incurred up to the point of the constructive eviction, however.
If a tenant has been locked out, the tenant could sue the landlord to get a court order requiring the landlord to let the tenant back into the premises (giving the tenant a new key, in effect). Also under state law, and possibly applicable local ordinances, changing locks without court order on tenants could subject the landlord to a money award to the tenant to punish the landlord. This is true even if the tenant owes money to the landlord under the lease.
Which gets us back to why residential eviction lawsuit moratoriums are central to landlords retaking possession.
Only through the court system can a landlord lawfully force a tenant out of commercial or residential leased real estate. The burden is on landlords to prove to a court why they are entitled to possession. Tenants can raise defenses like constructive eviction.
If the landlord prevails in the eviction suit, and if the tenant does not voluntarily depart when the possession order goes into effect, then the county sheriff becomes involved in overseeing possession turnover.
Thus, gubernatorial and CDC moratoriums and/or Illinois Supreme Court administrative rules regulating the filing or prosecuting of residential eviction suits has been central on landlords’ (and tenants’) radars.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has been jamming the radar a lot these days.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.