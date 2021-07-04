The Law Q&A | Unsolved mystery: Just what will Supreme Court hear?
Here’s a Fourth of July American civics lesson.
In the headlines last week was reportage that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a case concerning whether transgender student Gavin Grimm was legally entitled to use the bathroom at his school that aligned with his gender identity. LGBTQ advocates declare this a victory as the refusal to review the case leaves a lower appellate court decision in place that sided with Grimm and against his school.
What does it mean for SCOTUS to decline to hear a case?
SCOTUS is the highest court for interpreting all federal law, and its ruling on a case is the final and absolute authority.
However, not all cases that start at a lower court (trial courts, administrative courts, military tribunals, etc.) can by right be appealed to SCOTUS.
Room to maneuver
Article III, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution sets forth what appeals SCOTUS must hear. Among those are cases under federal law affecting ambassadors or other U.S. ministers and consuls, cases in admiralty and maritime law, or disputes in which a state is a party.
Section 2 otherwise grants Congress authority to give SCOTUS whatever appellate review on federal questions Congress deems.
And Congress has given SCOTUS discretion to review such cases.
This discretion is rarely granted. Thousands of cases lost in all the lower courts each year are requested by those losers to be reviewed by SCOTUS.
Fewer than 5 percent of those requests are granted. The nine SCOTUS justices have only so many hours in their weary bones to decide appeals.
Cases agreed to be heard are usually ones where there are inconsistent rulings on an issue among the different courts which need to be reconciled. Or maybe it’s a ruling of first impression that SCOTUS thinks it can better rule on than the lower court(s) did.
However, it remains a complete mystery as to what will be heard and what will not.
There is no written law on how SCOTUS decides to accept or reject a discretionary appeal.
The tradition has long been that if at least four justices agree to hear an appeal request, then the request is granted.
Their thinking is that if four justices want to hear the issue being appealed, then it is very important to make a ruling on it.
Having only four justices agree to accept review prevents a majority from dominating the types of cases the court reviews.
Been there, done thatGrimm has journeyed to SCOTUS before.
SCOTUS initially agreed to hear his case in 2016 after a lower appeals court ruled in Grimm’s favor.
In 2017, after the Trump Administration rescinded an Obama-era policy directing schools not to discriminate on the basis of gender identity — which the lower court used in their ruling — SCOTUS changed its mind on hearing the case and sent it back to the lower court to consider the issue again in light of the new policy.
Grimm prevailed again in the federal appeals court. He may now celebrate his victory.
So, when you fire up the grill on Independence Day, remember that Americans’ freedoms aren’t just defended on battlefields with bullets and missiles.
They are fought for every day in every court in the nation.
Just ask Oliver Brown or Clarence Gideon about that.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.