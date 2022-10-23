If you are an Illinois resident and have used Snapchat, or your image appeared on its app, you may be entitled to money in a class-action lawsuit filed against the social-media company in federal court in May this year.
For the uninformed (as this author often is), Snapchat is an app usable on mobile devices that run on either an IOS or Android operating system (and starting this year, on computers though a PC download system). The essence is that any picture or video message you send will, by default, be made available to the receiver for only a short time before it becomes inaccessible.
The idea is that you send videos, pictures or messages to your loved ones and enemies, and the image or message disappears quickly so that it limits sharing and eliminates storage in the receiver’s device. Mostly, it quickly eliminates evidence of any snotty message you send your loved ones to remind them you are on vacation while they are not.
But the images are not entirely eliminated, however.
You see, Snapchat is alleged to have, without notice or permission to users, stored and shared the user’s personal biometric information. Every time you took a selfie or used a filter, your facial features were scanned.
And that, dear snappers, is in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.
To review, the law prohibits the gathering, storage or dissemination of a person’s biometric identifier without that person’s knowledge and consent. A biometric identifier is any personal feature unique to a person. This includes fingerprints, iris scans, DNA, voice or, in this case, face geometry.
Facebook was alleged to have been doing a similar thing and likewise was sued in a class-action for violations of the law. And, as with Facebook, Snapchat has agreed to a settlement. It will now be paying $35 million in compensation to members of the class who file claims.
Members are those who were an Illinois resident when they used Snapchat any time between Nov. 17, 2015, and now, or whose image appeared on the app from May 1, 2015, to April 25, 2022.
The minimum compensation under the law for a person is $1,000.
If you fall within the criteria for being in the lawsuit class, you may have been getting notices in the mail about the lawsuit. The claim period will end Nov. 5. Claims may be filed at snapillinoisbipa
If you did not withdraw yourself from the class by sending notice to the attorneys representing it that so that you can sue Snapchat on your own, then you remain in the class. If you are in the class and don’t file a claim by the set deadline, your right to get compensated may be forever barred.
To verify if you are in the class, you need to contact the settlement administrator appointed by the court to handle review and payment of claims. The administrator can be looked up online.
Hopefully, your facial image won’t be scanned while doing so.
Because it’s a snap to steal, you know.