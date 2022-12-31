The Law Q&A | Ways discrimination can occur based on income
Under Illinois law, can a landlord refuse renting a residence to a person based on the applicant’s source of income?
Not on or after Jan. 1. That’s when an amendment to the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) will become effective.
We discussed this some months ago when the amendment was signed into law. Now, let’s discuss what ways discrimination might occur using the example of income for residential leases.
IHRA forbids discrimination based on sex, age, race, color, religion, arrest record, marital status, familial status, disability, citizenship, national origin, ancestry, unfavorable military discharge, military status, retaliation, sexual harassment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and accommodation in employment and order of protection status.
And now, discrimination based on source of income.
The areas covered against these types of discrimination are in employment, real-estate transactions, education, public accommodations and access to financial credit.
Now, landlords throughout the state of Illinois will not be able to deny or limit housing to persons based solely on their source of income, including but not limited to veterans’ benefits, disability benefits, support payments and housing subsidies such as HUD-issued Housing Choice Vouchers (aka Section 8 subsidies).
Source of income is already a protected class under local ordinances in Cook County and the cities of Chicago, Naperville, Champaign and Urbana.
The acts of discrimination under the IHRA are in three different general categories: disparate treatment, disparate impact and hostile environment.
Disparate treatment is when the person is treated less favorably than others because of the protected class. This doesn’t mean a rental applicant is turned down because their disability income is too low. If financial income is too low to meet the qualifications the landlord or lender requires of all applicants based on the amount of rent required regardless of their source of income, then that might pass muster — but only if that practice doesn’t violate disparate impact or harassment.
Clearly, if the applicant is rejected because they get government-assistance income as opposed to wages, then there’s an IHRA problem.
Disparate impact is when a policy or practice that is neutral on its face operates in a way that adversely impacts members of a protected class. Maybe the landlord sets the income bar so high no income based on government assistance will ever get a lease. Yet the high bar is above normal market rental rates generally in the community.
Violation? Hmm.
And hostile environment discrimination is not a single act, but a pattern that is abusive and based on a protected class. The conduct must be severe or pervasive to the point that the environment is abusive and be both subjectively and objectively offensive. In other words, the applicant has to feel abused, and a third-party observer of the circumstances would say, “yup, that looks abusive to me.”
The IHRA is not criminal law but civil. The injured person can bring claim for economic and punitive money recovery against the alleged evildoer. The Illinois attorney general can also sue alleged violators if there is a pattern of violations.
And a happy New Year to you, too, landlords.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.