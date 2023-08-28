Are you a notary public or have one in your office? Well, the Illinois secretary of state just issued new administrative rules, per a law passed by the Illinois legislature in 2021, regarding notary publics. What are those?
Starting Jan. 1, 2024, every person applying for a notary public commission must complete a three-hour course of study before submitting their application. The secretary of state will post a list of approved course providers on their website. The course of study may be taken online or in person.
All of you notaries will be excited to learn the course will conclude with a 50-question final exam. You must get at least 85 percent on the exam to pass. If you fail the exam three times, you’ll have to retake the course (try to pay attention this time).
And you thought your school days were long over
All notary applicants must obtain a bond (i.e. buy insurance to cover your malfeasance). The amount of bond varies based on the type of notarizations being performed. Notaries performing traditional in-person notarizations must have a $5,000 bond. Notaries performing remote notarization or electronic notarizations must have a $30,000 bond.
Notary applicants submit an application to the Illinois secretary of state. The SoS will put applications on its website. For notaries performing only traditional or remote notarizations, the application requirements are at 5 ILCS 312/2-102(a). The application requirements for electronic notaries are at 5 ILCS 312/2-102(b). And take note, notaries and electronic notaries must name the SoS-approved electronic notary platform they will use to perform notarizations. All electronic notaries must also be commissioned as traditional notaries.
Remote notarial acts are substantially similar to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-14 (EO) issued in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Like the EO, the new rules require signer and notary be in Illinois at the time of signing. Also, the notarial certificate signed by the notary must specify that the notarial act was done using communication technology.
Unlike in the EO, the signer is not required to initial every page of the notarized document (but each page of the document must continue to be legibly shown on camera). Remote notarizations are described in 5 ILCS 312/6-102.5, and 14 Ill. Admin. Code 176.700 — 176.710.
Use of an electronic notary platform must be approved by the Illinois SoS. But, an electronic notary is not liable for any failures of the electronic notary platform.
The new notary law will also require journals for notary publics. The journal must remain in possession of the notary after leaving their employment and be available for inspection by any person. Because this inspection requirement conflicts with Illinois lawyers’ rules of ethics to maintain client confidentiality, this inspection rule is waived for attorneys and law firms if they maintain a copy of the notarized document.
And, by the way, law firms have to maintain a copy of the notarized document for a client in the client’s file, even if that particular document is unrelated to any particular matter the firm is then representing a client.
Fun, fun, fun, aren’t these rules? Almost makes one wish the whole world ran only on docu-sign. But that’s a notable topic for another day, so to speak.