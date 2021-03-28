Let’s talk subrogation.
What in the world does that word mean?
Subrogation literally refers to the act of one person or party standing in the place of another person or party.
Suppose while driving your car, another driver blows through a stop sign and hits you. Your car is damaged. You don’t want to fuss with making a claim against that driver or his auto liability carrier who may fight you over liability. You need repairs made now and you can’t afford them all and don’t have time to pursue a claim against the driver. You give your repair estimate to your own insurance company who pays you for your repair under your auto insurance policy, but minus your deductible. What happens then?
Under your policy with your carrier, you agree they will be subrogated to all rights you have against third parties for the claim your carrier paid you on.
Thus, if your carrier pays you the repair expense caused by that other yahoo, your insurance company has stepped into your legal shoes, and it has the right to make claim against that yahoo for recovery of the money it paid to you.
This does not necessarily forestall you from suing or making a claim of your own, but you can’t get a double recovery. Suppose you are paid by your carrier for the damage, except for your deductible. But then you sue the other driver for your deductible and recover money for your repair. Per the terms of your policy, if you recover any money from the wrongdoer for your injury that your carrier has paid to you (in this case, car repair expense), you will have to pay back the carrier what it paid you. So, sue for what they paid you plus your deductible.
Subrogation language is in virtually every insurance policy in the country. And not just auto and home insurance, but nearly all manner of insurance — health, real estate title insurance, construction bonds, surety bonds, and the like.
Subrogation rights exist not only in insurance policies, but certain statutory laws.
For example, if the Department of Public Aid pays a recipient’s medical expenses for medical treatment resulting from an act of a third party, by statute the Department is subrogated to the rights of that recipient to make a claim against the wrongdoer that caused the medical issue. Same with workers’ compensation law, where an employer pays an employee for a work-related injury that might have been caused by another party (who is not a co-employee). These entities are also entitled by law to be reimbursed from money they paid the injured party that the injured party recovered from a third party.
The purpose of subrogation is to shift ultimate financial responsibility to where it belongs — the wrongdoer that caused the injury. That is, if the wrongdoer is, in fact, legally responsible. If not, the insurance company has to eat your claim for your car repair if that type of damage (arising from an accident) is covered under your policy.
Just as I have to eat my NCAA basketball bracket losses incurred when Illinois didn’t get past the second round.
Wish I had insurance for that.