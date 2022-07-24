You may have heard the news of treatments for dealing with COVID-19 beyond getting vaccinated.
One of those treatments is the use of monoclonal antibodies. The federal government is providing this treatment at no expense to people who qualify for it to combat COVID-19.
The question arises, however: Can a health provider dispensing such treatment (and it is a treatment that needs to be administered by a qualified health provider) charge administrative fees for administering it even though the antibodies themselves are cost-free to the patient?
First, what is a monoclonal-antibody treatment?
This is different than a vaccine for COVID-19.
Vaccines trigger the body’s natural immune response. But that can take weeks to develop well enough to battle a virus (COVID-19 is the resulting symptoms from the virus SARS-COV-2). But monoclonal-antibody treatments give your body the antibodies it needs to protect against a viral assault immediately. They can thus prevent or at least help minimize COVID-19 symptoms.
This treatment is important, and, indeed for some people, vital. Monoclonal antibodies may be critical to folks at high risk of getting more serious symptoms. This includes seniors or people with compromised immune systems, or folks who have a positive COVID-19 test with symptoms for seven days or less; or folks who have been in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive.
While the federal government has footed the bill to produce this treatment in the laboratory and distribute it to health providers across the nation, some providers are charging to patients or their insurance carriers what they call “administrative” fees for administering such treatment.
Such fees are typically covered under Medicare and Medicaid programs. They may or may not be covered under private health insurance carriers, depending on the particular policy coverage along with their deductibles and co-pays. Thus, whether admin fees are paid by a carrier ultimately depends on the particular facts regarding each policy’s coverage for “administrative” fees.
There appears to be nothing under federal regulations restricting health providers from charging an “administrative” fee. This is in spite of the treatment being mandated to be cost-free to patents by the Department of Health and Human Services, which administrates its distribution. There simply is no prohibition on the charge of administrative fees.
Nor is there anything this columnist-mouthpiece can find under Illinois law specifically barring an administrative fee being charged in connection with any type of rendered health service. Only that the amount of the fee must be proportional to the type of treatment rendered. What that means depends on each case.
But where uninsured fees may seem small to some folks, they can be a challenge to others. For those who live with low income, $300 or $600 or $800 is a chunk of rent or a full month of food.
With 20 million Americans remaining medically uninsured, and others who are insured but whose policies won’t cover administrative fees, such fees might discourage many from getting monoclonal antibodies, which would otherwise give enormous benefit, possibly even preventing death.
American medicine is capable of providing some of the best — if not the best — health care on the planet. But you gotta have the money.