The Law Q&A | When does a court have subject matter jurisdiction?
What does it mean for a court to have or not have “jurisdiction”?
Jurisdiction is a word in American jurisprudence meaning whether a court has the authority to hear a case before it.
Actually, there are two kinds of jurisdiction in this crazy legal world: subject matter (i.e. does the court have power to hear a particular kind of dispute) and personal (i.e. does the court have power over the parties involved in the dispute). Today, let’s chat about subject matter jurisdiction.
Federal and state courts’ subject matter jurisdiction is principally derived from two places.
The first is from constitutions. In federal court, that would be the U.S. Constitution; in state courts, each state’s constitution. Those constitutions lay out in general what power their courts have to decide issues under those respective governments.
The second place that jurisdiction is laid out in more detail is in legislation by the federal congress or a state legislature — as is given authority to them under their respective constitutions.
In terms of the power of a court to hear a particular subject matter, Illinois courts have what is called general jurisdiction. This means all its courts can entertain a litigation on any topic allowed under law to be litigated unless there is a specific law carving out a particular subject matter.
In federal court, subject matter jurisdiction is much more limited. It must involve a dispute over a federal constitutional issue, a federal statute or a federal regulation. In federal civil litigation, federal law allows non-federal claims between the parties to also be heard as long as they relate to the underlying facts involved in the federal claim.
The issue of lack of subject matter jurisdiction was dramatically illustrated in a federal appeals court overturning a federal trial judge’s appointment of a “special master” to review documents recently seized at Donald Trump’s Florida estate by the Department of Justice under a search warrant.
After seizure, Trump sued the DOJ in federal court asking the trial judge to appoint a person to review the documents to filter out and return to him any that may be shielded by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege
The DOJ appealed the appointment, and the appellate court ruled the trial judge did not have jurisdiction to stop the DOJ from possessing or using the seized documents.
The appellate court noted that it cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigation after the execution of the warrant, nor was it willing to create a rule only for former presidents to do so.
Basically, the appellate court was saying federal courts have no authority to decide whether documents seized under a lawful search warrant should be immediately given back or at least screened before returning.
By the way, even on disputed topics that a court has authority to hear, jurisdiction is also limited in time. For example, after a party loses in trial court, there is a deadline to appeal. If an appeal is not initiated within that time, the appellate court has “lost” its jurisdiction to hear the appeal.
Jurisdiction can be a slippery procedural thing in the law. But it is the floor upon which all law slithers.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.