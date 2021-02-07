The Law Q&A | Where there's a will, there's a way
What is a testamentary trust?
Why, it’s a trust set forth in a person’s last will and testament, don’t you know.
Remember, a will is a written document created by a person that instructs the world how ownership of that person’s property is to be transferred or given away upon that person’s death.
A testamentary trust is a trust declared in the will in which property of the testator (the person who made their will) is given to a holder of the property (called the “trustee”). The trustee controls the property for the benefit of other people or legal entities named in the trust (called “beneficiaries”).
Under Illinois law, testamentary trusts come into existence upon the death of the person who has a validly created will which has the trust declared in it. If for whatever reason a will is not valid under the law, then no testamentary trust is operable under the law, because the will is not operable under the law.
As with trusts created and coming into effect while you are alive (called “living” trusts), in your will, you need to identify the property that is to go into the trust recited in the will. You must also identify the beneficiary(ies) to that property. You should name a trustee that you designate to control the trust property. If no trustee is named, the executor to your will is going to have to get a person or an institution to agree to act as trustee.
A proposed trustee in the will can decline to assume the role. The executor will then need to hunt for a new trustee if no successor accepts the role or no successors are named.
The executor of your will can be the same person or entity you designate as a trustee, but the roles are different. The executor makes sure the instructions of the entire will are followed.
The trustee owes a duty only to the trust beneficiaries to make sure the trust is followed. The trustee is not concerned about other instructions in the will not concerning the trust.
A will may in fact have several separate trusts, one for each beneficiary. So, if you wrote in your will that property stays in trust for each of your kids until each kid turns 20, the oldest kid’s trust ends and that kid gets his property from the trustee when the kid turns 20. The younger siblings each still have their trusts operating if they are not yet 20.
Aside from contingent events ending a trust, a beneficiary’s trust also ends when there is no property left for that beneficiary. For example, if a trust was only to have money in it, once the money is all spent with no more income ever to be had for the trust, the trust is over.
If at death the testator did not own any property that was designated to go into the will’s trust, that trust is stillborn, so to speak.
Once the testator dies, there is no changing the terms of the testamentary trust — because the will itself cannot be amended after death.
Hopefully this discussion of testamentary trusts makes sense. Editors, fortunately, have ways of amending its terms to save it from testamentary-publication ruination.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.