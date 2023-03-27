What is the newly passed Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act everyone’s talked about?
The act becomes effective Jan. 1, 2024. It covers all employees in the state with certain exceptions, such as federal railway workers, part-time workers at a university where the worker is a student of that university, employees subject to the Cook County or Chicago paid-sick-leave ordinances, and independent contractors (typically those specialized, independent professionals who don’t have their payments withheld for income tax).
Covered employees get 40 hours of paid leave in a 12-month period. Employers can set what the annual period is — maybe the calendar year, the employer’s fiscal year or maybe the employee’s anniversary. Whatever the time period, employers must tell employees what it is at employee’s hiring and must put in writing any change to the declared period.
Employees can begin using such leave 90 days after start of work or 90 days after the law goes into effect, whichever is later.
The leave builds to one hour for every 40 hours worked, but employers may choose to front-load the leave instead.
Employers can require employees to follow their leave notice procedure but with restrictions. Employers can’t require more than seven days of advance notice of the desire to use leave where such use is foreseeable. If the leave is unforeseeable, employees should provide notice as soon as practicable. Employers also can’t require employees to use more than two hours of leave at a time.
Employees can use this new leave before using any other leave given them. The act, though, says nothing about concurrent leave use.
Employees can carry over unused leave from the year into the next annual period, but employers can cap such leave use at 40 hours annually. Employers using the front-load method don’t have to allow any carryover.
Employers don’t have to pay for any unused leave at the end of an annual period or at separation. However, employers who credit leave under this law to other paid time off or vacation must pay such unused time per Illinois’ wage and hour laws.
The act does not provide for employees filing their own suit for an employer’s violations. The Illinois Department of Labor is responsible for the law’s administration and enforcement. Employees need to notify IDOL of violations and must do so within three years of the violation for IDOL to sue the employer.
Employers violating the law can be liable to compensate the employee for underpayment or other compensation, plus pay a penalty to each affected employee of between $500 to $1,000, together with attorneys’ fees and costs. IDOL can collect $2,500 per violation (paid to IDOL) and seek any necessary court order. If an employer fails to post a required notice, there’s a penalty of $500 for the first violation and $1,000 for subsequent violations
The act is unclear about when remote workers are considered working in Illinois. IDOL is authorized under the act to make rules to “administer” the act. So, we shall see what is flushed out on that.
