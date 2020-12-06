With the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the state and the nation, more and more ambulances rocket their way to hospitals transporting those stricken by the coronavirus.
Is an ambulance driver who blows through a red light while headed to pick up somebody and hits me while I drive through my green liable to me for injuries caused by the accident?
Depends.
Yes, I know. Another wishy-washy lawyer answer. What it depends on is what the ambulance driver was doing or not doing at the time of the driving.
The Illinois General Assembly has declared that any person, agency or governmental body licensed to provide emergency medical services are not civilly or criminally liable for their acts or omissions when they are performing, in good faith, their normal duties or are handling emergency or nonemergency medical services, unless they act in a manner inconsistent with their training, or act with willful and wanton conduct.
In other words, for these workers to be liable while doing their duty or providing medical services, they have to have acted with more than mere negligence.
Training comes into play
Negligent conduct is the usual standard to prove liability in almost all injury claims. Negligence is the failure to act as the ordinary prudent person would have under that circumstance, resulting in an injury.
Inadvertence, incompetence or unskillfulness might be considered negligent. But to make an EMS provider liable, you need to prove they acted contrary to their training protocols, or willfully and wantonly.
Willful and wanton conduct comes in two colors: intentional or reckless. Intentional conduct is an act done with actual or deliberate intent to harm. The reckless form of willful and wanton conduct reflects an utter indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others. Proving an utter indifference for the safety of others is thus tougher to show than mere inadvertence.
The EMS duties the willful and wanton protection apply to are the providing of advanced life support, mobile intensive-care services and basic and intermediate life-support services. This includes not only acts or procedures involving direct patient care, but also preparation for rendering medical care. Courts have interpreted that to include locating the patient and giving an assessment.
Depends on the situation
This higher threshold to prove liability against EMS providers has been deemed an important public policy by the General Assembly. It gives the EMS providers some leeway in performing risky life-saving tasks under time-sensitive, critical-care situations.
That does not give the ambulance driver carte blanche to go 80 mph down Main Street. If it’s noon and there’s heavy traffic, that might be considered an utter indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others. Emergency vehicles can drive through red lights while on a call, as long as their lights and sirens are activated.
But criminy, ambulance drivers, can't you blow your horn and slow down a tad to glance both ways before blindly going through an intersection?
That is a time-sensitive, critical-care case if ever there was one. And no resuscitation is likely to be had before Jan. 20.