What is the status of the student loan Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that has played out in recent headlines?
The program implemented in 2007 designed to encourage college graduates to work in public service jobs in exchange for forgiveness for a portion of their student-loan debt.
Among the qualifying types of employers a graduate can work for under one of the program's loan are schools, the military, emergency management, law enforcement, public health, social work, nonprofit businesses and public-interest law, such as legal-aid organizations and public defenders or prosecutors. Most any employment in federal, state or local government will also qualify, except those connected with working in legislative offices.
Such loan borrowers need to make 120 monthly payments (i.e., 10 years) while working for the qualified employer. The work must be full time for at least 30 hours per week.
Eligible loans include direct loans and federal loans that were consolidated in a federal consolidation loan. Private student loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Federal Perkins Loans remain ineligible for the program.
The program had long been rife with bureaucratic trouble. Only 2 percent of the 1.3 million borrowers were issued waivers on loan balances after qualifying. The rest who should or might have qualified have had their loan discharges continually deferred or denied in the concertina wire of government red tape.
Recently, the Biden administration announced that the Department of Education was overhauling the program.
A key aspect is a one-time waiver allowing payments from all federal student-loan programs, including those not previously eligible, to be counted toward progress for a PSLF loan waiver.
Now through October, borrowers who have made 10 years worth of payments while in a qualifying job will be eligible for loan relief no matter what kind of federal loan or repayment plan they have. This includes the otherwise excluded Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans. Parent PLUS loans are not eligible under the limited waiver.
Payments on such ineligible loans will now count, moving some borrowers closer to forgiveness.
Military members who stopped paying while they were on active duty may count the time for their active duty even if they didn’t make payments during that time.
Also, now some part-time workers may qualify under certain circumstances if employed in more than one qualifying part-time job at the same time so long as there was a combined 30 hours a week from different qualifying employers.
Borrowers should go to government websites to check if their loan is qualified, and if they are otherwise qualified for the special waiver. Waiver applications need to be submitted by Oct. 31.
Interest on all government student loans has been suspended to May 1. Other than PSLF, there are options for loan forgiveness, including for disabled borrowers as well as the use of income-driven repayment plans.
About 43 million government student-loan borrowers anxiously wait for Biden to decide if a blanket loan waiver of any amount will be given, as he pledged to do in his presidential campaign. The total U.S. student debt of $1.75 trillion is more than the GDP of Russia.
