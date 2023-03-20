Last week, we discussed passenger rights in getting bumped (removed from the passenger list) prior to boarding a plane because of an airline’s overbooking. What happens if an airline cancels your booked flight?
Buckle those seatbelts, and pay attention to your law attendant.
U.S. Department of Transportation regulations require a refund if the airline cancels a flight, regardless of the reason, and you decide not to fly.
You are also entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change and/or significantly delayed a flight, and you decide not to fly.
Significantly, the regs do not define what a “significant delay” is. That depends on a runway full of factors, such as length of delay or length of the flight, as decided in each case.
You are entitled to a refund if you were involuntarily moved to a lower class of service. So, if you bought a first-class ticket and were downgraded to economy due to a plane swap, the airline owes you the difference in fare.
You also get a refund of fees paid for an optional service (baggage fees, seat upgrades, in-flight Wi-Fi, etc.) if you are unable to use that optional service due to a flight cancellation, delay, schedule change or a situation where you were involuntarily denied boarding.
You may need to tell the airline if your swapped flight doesn’t have the options that you paid for on your cancelled plane so that you get the refund.
You are generally not entitled to a refund for not flying because of personal reasons (getting sick or arriving late).
You can cancel your flight penalty-free if you bought refundable tickets within seven days of departure, or you can place your reservation on hold for 24 hours. You aren’t entitled to both. Nonrefundable tickets mean exactly that — you are not entitled to a refund if you cancel unless the airline made a promise to refund under certain circumstances, or the airline cancels a flight or makes a significant schedule change.
USDOT does not require airlines to reimburse you for hotel, meal or rental-car expenses for a cancelled or significantly delayed flight. But you can always try to negotiate that.
Mandatory refunds must be paid within seven business days if a passenger paid by credit card and within 20 days if a passenger paid by cash or check.
All cancellation rules also apply to travel agencies and ticket agents if you bought your tickets through them. An agency’s refund is owing when a flight is to, within or from the U.S. and (i) an airline cancels or significantly changes a flight; (ii) an airline acknowledges that a consumer is entitled to a refund; and (iii) passenger funds were processed by a ticket agent.
Unlike airlines’ refund deadlines, travel agencies and ticket agents have no such deadline other than to be “prompt.” USDOT says this ambiguity may be addressed in future DOT rule-making.
We’ll save lost-luggage rights for another Law Q&A flight. That is a whole other terminal of regulations.
We hope you enjoyed your flight on today’s law and that you will choose to fly with us again. Be sure to collect your personal thoughts before leaving this column.